Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has shared a subtle message on social media following fresh conversations about her husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

The development camw shortly after Churchill joined Tonto to celebrate their son’s 10th birthday.

During the celebration, Tonto was seen exchanging warm hugs with Churchill while offering prayers and kind words to him.

Olakunle Churchill and Tonto Dikeh put their long-standing feud aside for their son's 10th birthday, sharing warm hugs.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Church reconciled in January 2026 after 10 years of conflict.

Amid the attention, Rosy took to her Instagram page to share clips from her vacation.

Alongside the videos, she posted a message that many believe was not coincidental.

“If it makes you happy, it doesn’t have to make sense to everyone else… Protect your peace like it’s your purpose. Happy Sunday, Fam,” she wrote.

While she did not mention anyone directly, the timing of the post has drawn interpretations from followers.

Last week, Rosy found herself at the centre of online conversations after many noticed that she had unfollowed her husband following his birthday celebration with Tonto and their son.

The move led to speculation about possible tension behind the scenes.

In response, the actress addressed the rumours in a series of Instagram videos.

She denied claims that she “snatched” Churchill from Tonto, stating that she had no relationship with Tonto before meeting her husband.

According to Rosy, she met Churchill independently and not through any introduction by the actress.

Read her post here:

Reactions trail Rosy Meurer's post

@priscasfx_art:

"They don hug for the real king birthday oooo😂I say make I tell you"

@janejane4283 noted:

"I still prefer this lady to tonton,, tonton is very violent, she's just using religion to hide her self,but this lady right here will give you peace of mind, if you don't like her go and hug transformer"

@zainab49493 shared:

"Our wife continue enjoying your beautiful family, nothing is shaking, God got your back. You are a good wife indeed, thank you for letting the world knows that my brother is not two minutes man and that we are rich in our family. Take you"

@oputa45 stated:

"I love ur Aura sis 😍keep doing u and remember what is yours u don’t chase u attract"

Rosy Meurer shares a series of clips with a caption emphasizing that her happiness doesn't need to make sense to the public.

