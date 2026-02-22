Former Nigerian internationals, Odion Ighalo and Garba Lawal have reacted to the performance of Ademola Lookman since joining Atletico Madrid

Lookman has scored three goals and provided two assists in five appearances for Los Rojiblancos

The Super Eagles winger's goal against Espanyol made him the first player in 12 years to reach six early goal contributions for Atletico

Former Super Eagles stars Odion Ighalo and Garba Lawal have hailed the performance of Nigerian international Ademola Lookman following his impressive start with Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old joined Los Rojiblancos from Italian side Atalanta on a four-year deal, after winning the UEFA Europa League title in the 2023/24 season.

The Nigerian international made a quick impact with the Spanish capital, scoring four goals and two assists in five appearances in all competitions (La Liga, Copa de Rey, and UEFA Champions League).

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman during the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Spain. Photo by: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

The former Fulham star scored three goals and four assists at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, per Sofa Score.

Lookman is a fantastic player - Ighalo

Former Manchester United star Odion Ighalo said Ademola Lookman took the right step by switching from the Italian Serie A league to the Spanish La Liga.

The former Super Eagles striker explained that Lookman is a fantastic player and will fit into the plans of Diego Simeone this season.

The Granada star stated that Simeone is one of the most tactical coaches in the Spanish League. He said:

“Ademola Lookman is a very good player, and moving to La Liga is a good step for his career.

The Super Eagles winger performed well in Italy, and now he has joined Atletico Madrid, one of the big clubs in Spain.

"I feel that playing under Spanish manager Diego Simeone will be very beneficial for him, because he is a very tactical and intelligent coach,” per WinWin.

He'll score more goals - Lawal

Super Eagles legend Garba Lawal believes Ademola Lookman will score more goals for Atletico Madrid.

The General Manager of Kaduna United said Lookman performed well against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs.

Ademola Lookman has goals for Atletico Madrid in all competitions since joining the club from Atalanta in February 2. Photo by: Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

The Roda legend said the Super Eagles winger made a wise decision by ditching Atalanta for Atletico Madrid during the January transfer. He said:

“Ademola Lookman played great against Club Brugge. He linked well and combined with his teammates. Once he understands them fully, I think he’s going to be difficult to stop,” Lawal told Footy Africa.

“He’s at the pick off his career, and to play for a big club like this in a competition like the Champions League is great. He’ll definitely score more goals before the end of the season.”

Lookman makes Champions League history

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lookman etched his name into UEFA Champions League history on Wednesday night as Atletico Madrid drew 3-3 with Club Brugge in their knockout phase play-off first leg.

The Nigerian forward’s goal made the 2024 African Footballer of the Year winner only the fifth player ever to score for two different clubs in the same Champions League season.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng