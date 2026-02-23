Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss couldn't believe his eyes as he received a heartwarming birthday surprise from his wife, Marie, in Dubai

Marie shared the reason behind the surprise present she had given her husband, stating that she wanted to ensure that he did not miss his usual birthday tradition even while abroad

Fans and well-wishers praised Marie's thoughtfulness, with many describing the gesture as beautiful and intentional, celebrating the couple's loving relationship

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss was left stunned on his birthday in Dubai when his wife, Marie Bliss, organised a special praise-and-worship session to mark the occasion.

The thoughtful gesture came as a surprise to the singer, who walked into the room and was taken aback by the arrangement.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Marie Bliss explained that her husband has a tradition of dedicating his birthdays to thanksgiving and worship.

She noted that whether in private or public, Moses always makes it a priority to sing praises to God as a way of showing gratitude for another year.

“Story time: I know that my husband often crowns his birthdays with a dedicated moment of thanksgiving and praise. I observed that whether privately or publicly he makes it a priority to sing praises to the Lord or bring out his piano and worship before God, because of his love and gratitude to God for seeing him through another year."

She further shared that in previous years, the gospel singer had hosted praise and worship programmes on his birthday, which some people attended.

"Many of you know that he often holds praise and worship programs on his birthday which some of you have attended in the past."

However, since they were in Dubai this year, he thought he would miss that important part of his celebration, but Marie decided to bring the experience to him by arranging the session in their hotel.

"This year, because his birthday was whilst we are in Dubai, I realised he would miss that aspect of his birthday which he holds very dear, so I thought to surprise him by bringing the praise and worship session to him!"

After narrating the background of the surprise, Marie Bliss expressed her appreciation to those who helped her make it possible.

Watch the video of Moses Bliss walking into his birthday surprise below:

Fans celebrate Marie's surprise for Moses Bliss

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@awesome_soul0 said:

"The background laughter is everything 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Awwwww, this is so beautiful of you, Mrs Bliss🥰👏 I am keeping notes, God knows when…👏🙏💃🏼🥰"

@lifelatelywithnatalie commented:

"Such a power backed idea! Well done lady Marie the glory of the lord is upon you .❤️"

@imalovelynvictorekpo wrote:

"Happy Birthday Dear. Congratulations and more Celebrations . Weldon my Sweet Sister in-law. God bless and keep you together forever AMEN 🙌🙌🙌"

@mumnissi12 reacted:

"If Moses had not heard the lord on a partner .would he be enjoying this .Marie get your flowers, you spoil your husband at any given opportunity. Well done ."

@jesca_magashi said:

"One of the best gifts in life is to have someone thoughtful and intentional. This is beautiful to see🙌🙌"

@phinny_adorable commented:

"He deserves all the love he shows to people, he is such a kind and empathetic child of God, I'm glad God blessed him with you Barr. Marie❤️❤️❤️"

