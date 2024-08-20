Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss’ wife, Marie, has celebrated her 25th birthday on social media

On August 20, 2024, the young lady posted a series of stunning photos of herself and accompanied them with words of praise

Marie Bliss’ birthday post drew the attention of many fans, and they joined in celebrating her

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss’ wife, Marie, has turned 25, much to the joy of her numerous social media fans.

The celebrity wife turned the new milestone age on August 20, 2024, and she took to her official Instagram page to announce it to fans.

The young lady, who got married to Moses Bliss in February 2024, posted a series of lovely photos of herself in her birthday suit.

The lawyer wore a mustard-coloured pantsuit, which she complemented with simple stud earrings and an understated necklace. She also styled her natural hair to fit into her simple theme.

Not stopping there, Marie accompanied the photos with a caption where she celebrated herself and also thanked God for his blessings. She wrote:

“The Silver jubilee, Happy birthday to me 🥳. Lord, I’ve experienced a quarter of a century of your faithfulness, your love, kindness, mercy and grace and to you I’m grateful.

"My Father and friend, what can I offer unto you God for all you are to me, to you I give my praise and worship, you have made me what I am and are continually beside me to mould me into who you predestined me to become in Christ. Thank you for this new season Lord ❤️ This is 25.”

Fans celebrate Marie Bliss

Marie Bliss’ birthday celebration drew the attention of many fans. A number of them took to her comment section to drop their celebratory messages. Read some of them below:

Itz_abumela:

“Epitome of God grace and God faithfulness indeed. Happy Birthday Mrs bliss 😍.”

Angel_nakahadassah:

“A true inspiration 👏 🙌 ❤️.”

Meecutty:

“Happy birthday beautiful Mrs Marie thanks for being a blessing to humanity, God bless you richly, cheers to many blissful years.”

Mariemaureenasarebediako:

“May you be preserved, secured, covered and protected in the precious BLOOD of Jesus Christ of Nasareth..you're blessed and highly favored..cheers to many more fruitful years and greatness Name..you're dearly loved 🙏.”

Jimmycheedy:

“Marie you look beautifully well adorned.”

Offical_zinny:

“25yrs? Wowww Birthday blessings Beautiful.”

Giftyamewor:

“Mrs. Bliss.. you are an GREAT example to be emulated - in spirituality, intellectualism and marriage. I celebrate you Mrs Marie Bliss 🍾 ✨️ 💜.”

tomiadetula:

“Too pretty 😍.”

Dkingsboy:

“Happy Birthday to you 🎉🎉🎂🎂 woman of Glory and Splendor.”

olamide.olushola1:

“Happy birthday to you @marieblissofficial God bless your new age, my birthday mate Have a great day ahead 🥳.”

zinnyike:

“Happy birthday beautiful Marie ❤️🎉🎉”

ruthaire_1:

“Happy birthday sis. Keep glowing with grace!🔥”

Pastornikki_:

“🎉🎉🎉HBD beautiful woman of virtue. May God bless you beyond what you have asked for in Jesus’ name. (Ephesians 3:20 Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think, according to the power at work within us).”

_shea_washe:

“For those who’ve been wondering, this is demure….❤️”

_victor_brown_:

“Happy birthday Ma’am. God bless you in Jesus Name Amen.”

samuelsophiachikamso:

“Fine girl. Happy birthday!”

Estykofficial:

“Happy birthday Marie, welcome to 25. Anyways I love your suit; very demure and classy😍.”

