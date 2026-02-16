Rita Dominic emotional as husband surprises her with a lavish Valentine's gift

Nollywood icon Rita Dominic received a lavish Valentine's Day surprise from her husband, Fidelis Anosike

The actress shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment she stepped out in her red dress to find the special gift

Fans and colleagues flooded Rita's comment section with congratulatory messages, praising the couple's love

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic received a brand new Range Rover from her husband, media entrepreneur Fidelis Anosike, as a Valentine’s Day gift on 14 February.

The surprise took place at their home, where family and friends gathered to witness the special moment.

Rita Dominic is overjoyed as her husband, Fidelis Anosike, surprises her with a brand new Range Rover on Valentine’s Day. Photo credit: ritadominic

The luxury SUV, decorated with a giant red bow on the bonnet and balloons inside, was presented to Rita Dominic as she stepped out of the house in a red dress.

She appeared stunned as she walked towards the gleaming car, covering her face in disbelief before taking time to admire its exterior.

She later entered the vehicle to explore its features, while loved ones cheered around them.

Dominic shared the video of the surprise on her Instagram and X pages on February 14, showing how her Valentine's Day evening went.

She wrote:

"Another valentine with my favorite human, my forever boyfriend.. 🥰 He surprised me with the loveliest valentine gift but honestly what I love most is how he makes love feel so effortless. I love you baby..❤️❤️ @fidelisanosike"

Rita Dominic receives a Range Rover gift from husband Fidelis Anosike on Valentine's Day 2026. Photo credit: ritadominic

After receiving the car, she embraced and kissed her husband warmly, before joining him and their guests in raising champagne glasses for celebratory toasts.

The clip captured the joyful moments as the couple marked Valentine’s Day with family support and heartfelt gestures.

The actress, known for her roles in films such as The Meeting and 76, married Fidelis Anosike in April 2022 during a traditional ceremony in Imo State, followed by a white wedding in North Yorkshire, England, later that year.

Their wedding celebrations were attended by colleagues and friends from the entertainment industry.

In March 2024, Dominic explained why she had waited until the age of 46 to marry, saying she wanted to be certain about her choice and preferred to follow her heart rather than societal expectations.

Her marriage to Anosike marked a new chapter in her life, balancing her private happiness with a career that has spanned more than two decades in Nollywood.

Watch Rita Dominic's video below:

Netizens react to Rita Dominic's Valentine's gift

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@chidimokeme said:

"The fairest of them all deserves only the. Congrats Riri. Thank you Fidelis 🙌❤️"

@Chriskachi7 commented:

"My brother loving his wife, beautiful you already know where her husband comes from"

@oghenekaroitene reacted:

"Congratulations beautiful Queen 🎉🎈🍾🎊 🚗 well deserved 😍😍 God bless this love forever, Amen 🙏🏾"

@blessing_yandi wrote:

"Awww mama mia ❤️❤️❤️, congratulations mummy, na me get back seat ooo😍"

@bbellssexy said:

"You are exceptionally amazing and so deserving of everything beautiful, Queen Riri. Congratulations 🎉 So much more is still to come. I love you."

@uchennannanna commented:

"Congratulations big Sis 🍷🍷gift well deserved your an amazing human❤️❤️❤️"

