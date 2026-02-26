Afrobeats sensation Rema has opened up about his pre-show routine, revealing what he does before taking the stage to perform for his fans

The Calm Down crooner shared these details during an interview at Milan Fashion Week, where he also walked the runway for fashion brand Diesel

Rema explained why performing live on stage is more stressful than modelling, while also speaking about his biggest vice

Afrobeats star Rema says his pre-show routine involves alcohol, cigarettes and prayer to prepare mentally for live performances. Photo: heisrema

In the interview video circulating on social media, Rema explained that the routine helps him prepare mentally and physically for the demands of live performance.

He mentioned that his process involves drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, praying, and connecting with his team to ensure everything is in place.

“A little Tequila, a little cigarette, pray, tap in with the team and make sure everything is on cue.”

Rema went further to compare performing music with walking the runway, stating that live shows require more energy and focus because of the need to control breathing and keep the audience engaged.

“Performing has a lot to do with your breath work, and you have to keep the crowd going.”

The singer also disclosed that he has been drawing inspiration from Sudanese cultural live music, which has influenced his creative mood recently.

“I have been listening to a lot of Sudanese cultural live music.”

Despite the positive aspects of his routine, the Calm Down crooner admitted that smoking cigarettes remains his biggest weakness.

Watch Rema's interview video below:

Fans react to Rema's pre-show rituals revelations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@_ikofficial said:

"How does smoking and praying go together ?"

@crudrinebardi commented:

"So @heisrema Dey listen to Sudanese music, come leave Ozeba ozeba for drunken Nigerian 😳😳😳😳 Abi no be Sudan 🇸🇩 i hear so 😳 ? Ewoh"

@NWAFOR642865 wrote:

"U de promote Sudanese song wey person no de understand?"

@Neo_jng reacted:

"'Smoking cigarettes' You no wan call backy for camera😂"

@thedavidAkpe said:

"This guy and chills 😂😂😂, like a little tequila,a little cigarette and pray how do they relate man you lie 😂😂😂😂"

@Omogbol28586153 commented:

"That's why his sound no dey predictable 😮‍🔥 Man dey draw inspiration from everywhere, not boxed at all. Rema really dey think global for real 🌍🎶"

Rema shares his relationship preferences

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rema opened up about the quality he values most in a girlfriend, making it clear that style matters more to him than money.

The singer shared this during an interview with The People Gallery. When asked whether he would rather have a girlfriend with financial strength or one with a sense of style, Rema responded confidently that he already has the funds, so what he looks for is style.

