Rema Opens Up on His Secret Pre‑Show Rituals Before Performing Live on Stage
- Afrobeats sensation Rema has opened up about his pre-show routine, revealing what he does before taking the stage to perform for his fans
- The Calm Down crooner shared these details during an interview at Milan Fashion Week, where he also walked the runway for fashion brand Diesel
- Rema explained why performing live on stage is more stressful than modelling, while also speaking about his biggest vice
Afrobeats star Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, has revealed the personal rituals he follows before stepping on stage to perform.
The singer shared the details during an interview with Dazed at Milan Fashion Week, where he also walked the runway for a fashion brand, Diesel.
In the interview video circulating on social media, Rema explained that the routine helps him prepare mentally and physically for the demands of live performance.
He mentioned that his process involves drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, praying, and connecting with his team to ensure everything is in place.
“A little Tequila, a little cigarette, pray, tap in with the team and make sure everything is on cue.”
Rema went further to compare performing music with walking the runway, stating that live shows require more energy and focus because of the need to control breathing and keep the audience engaged.
“Performing has a lot to do with your breath work, and you have to keep the crowd going.”
The singer also disclosed that he has been drawing inspiration from Sudanese cultural live music, which has influenced his creative mood recently.
“I have been listening to a lot of Sudanese cultural live music.”
Despite the positive aspects of his routine, the Calm Down crooner admitted that smoking cigarettes remains his biggest weakness.
Watch Rema's interview video below:
Fans react to Rema's pre-show rituals revelations
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@_ikofficial said:
"How does smoking and praying go together ?"
@crudrinebardi commented:
"So @heisrema Dey listen to Sudanese music, come leave Ozeba ozeba for drunken Nigerian 😳😳😳😳 Abi no be Sudan 🇸🇩 i hear so 😳 ? Ewoh"
@NWAFOR642865 wrote:
"U de promote Sudanese song wey person no de understand?"
@Neo_jng reacted:
"'Smoking cigarettes' You no wan call backy for camera😂"
@thedavidAkpe said:
"This guy and chills 😂😂😂, like a little tequila,a little cigarette and pray how do they relate man you lie 😂😂😂😂"
@Omogbol28586153 commented:
"That's why his sound no dey predictable 😮🔥 Man dey draw inspiration from everywhere, not boxed at all. Rema really dey think global for real 🌍🎶"
