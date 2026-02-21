Peller expressed gratitude to God after a fire incident almost consumed his house in the early hours of the weekend, while Jarvis passed the night

Sharing a concerning video of the fire on his Instagram page, the content creator was able to put out the fire with the help of his friends

Fans and well-wishers have since joined him to celebrate the minimal damage of the fire, which lasted up to thirty minutes

Popular Nigerian content creator, Peller, whose real name is Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, has expressed deep gratitude to God after a fire outbreak nearly destroyed his house.

The social media personality shared the scary experience in a now-viral video, recounting how the incident happened in the early hours of February 21, 2026.

Peller recounts scary fire incident, says “God saved us”. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

According to the teenager streamer, the fire started while he was running a generator due to a power outage. He explained that at some point, the generator suddenly went off. Shortly after, Peller noticed a strange glow and initially thought the fire was coming from a neighbour’s compound.

However, when he stepped outside to confirm, he realised the fire was from his own house. In the viral clip, he could be heard shouting in shock, “Na my house o.”

Why Peller's house was almost on fire

It turned out that his new generator had caught fire and was already blazing when he discovered it. With the quick help of neighbours and friends, they battled the flames for over 30 minutes before finally putting it out.

Thankfully, the streamer who crashed his car after a heartbreak suffered minimal damage as a result of the fire, and no major property was destroyed.

The incident happened shortly after Peller reconciled with his ex-girlfriend, Jarvis, who spent the night with him during the fire and was there to support her boyfriend.

Sharing the emotional video on his Instagram page, he wrote:

“This happen early this morning, my new generator almost burn down my new house, but God saved us, it take us over 30 minutes to off the fire, All I can say is God saved us🙏🏽😞😭.”

Content creator Peller escapes house fire after generator goes up in flames. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

Nigerians join Peller to celebrate averted house fire

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded his comment section with congratulatory and supportive messages, thanking God on his behalf and urging him to take extra safety precautions going forward. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

becky_dongo siad:

"No weapon fashioned against you and Jarvis shall prosper. God is so good🙏🙏."

oldmannegro suggested:

"Get fire extinguishers in your Car, house etc . Thank God for life."

donhero_ penned:

"Peller sorry about this thank God say nobody sustained injuries and the house didn’t burn 😢🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

ola_unique01 prayed:

"Alhamdulilahi, it's not more than this, God will keep protecting you and your household. Evil will not fall on you and your family and friends."

gafrexi wrote:

"This is when u call Jesus or saying alhamdullilah.... Bro Habeeb. Focus on a religion and just know u can lose it all at once without God."

Watch Peller's house fire below:

Peller addresses attempt to recruit him as Tinubu's supporter

Legit.ng reported that the content creator, Peller, alleged that an APC supporter reached out to his management in an attempt to recruit him ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the teenage streamer, a fellow content creator, Naijashimadun, ridiculed him online after he rejected the offer to join Tinubu's campaign team.

Source: Legit.ng