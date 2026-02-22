Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-1 to increase their chances of winning the 2025/26 Premier League title on Sunday, February 22

Braces from Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres ensured the Gunners increased their lead at the summit of the log to five points

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reacted to the brilliant performance of the team following their unimpressive streak in the last two matches

Arsenal defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 at White Hart Lane on Sunday, February 22.

The Gunners ended a two-match winless run and moved five points clear of second-placed Manchester City thanks to Eberechi Eze's starring role and a brace from Viktor Gyokeres.

Eze gave Arsenal the lead in the 32nd minute before Randal Kolo Muani grabbed an instant equaliser, two minutes later.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres scores a brace against Tottenham in the Premier League. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Gyokeres settled Arsenal's nerves immediately after the interval in the 47th minute, Eze bagged the third in the 61st minute, before the former Sporting Lisbon star wrapped up a valuable victory in the 90+4 minutes.

After a difficult first season following his move from Sporting Lisbon, Gyokeres' goals were as cathartic for the Sweden striker as Eze's were for him, per beinSPORTS.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's win

Speaking after the end of the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Viktor Gyokeres played his best game against Tottenham since joining the club.

The Spanish coach also acknowledged the performance of Eberechi Eze. He said via the club's website:

“I think it’s probably the best game that he (Gyokeres) has played for us. The most complete of the two goals by his overall performance, I think, was incredible, and Ebs as well.

"I mean, now he has another incredible experience playing against them, and I'm very happy because he deserved it.

“I’m so proud, so proud of the boys, the team, and I'm giving some context as well about the situation."

Arteta said the win over Tottenham will reshape the mentality of the players, as they enter into a critical stage of the season. He said:

“And it feels like you are at the bottom, and you're not good enough, and you are angry, and upset, and ashamed. But then it's okay. Each chapter is part of the journey, part of the history of the season. Now, how are we going to use that to define our season? That was the reaction that we wanted."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises Viktor Gyokeres performance against Tottenham in the Premier League. Photo by: Oli SCARFF / AFP.

Arsenal fans react

@Xtopherewesi said:

"Ran Spurs off the park, and got a well deserved victory. Seems like the Elephant has found its way back on the tree."

@iamabubakhr wrote:

"What a way to win probably our last North London Derby of the premier league era!

"The boys have done us proud❤️. Give us the trophy."

@Samlite_ added:

"What a win today. We celebrate together, we suffer together, and days like this make it all worth it. ⚽. A clear message to Manchester City."

