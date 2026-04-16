A businesswoman has caused a stir on Facebook after showcasing an old document detailing her total UNIZIK school fees decades ago

The document showed that she paid N9,800 in her first year and N15,650 as her university school fees in her second year

Mixed reactions have trailed the old document as people compared the school fees of many years ago with the current fees

Linda Chinemerem Paul, the CEO of PDF Hairs, has shown netizens an old document of hers showing the total school fees she paid when she attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University, commonly abbreviated as NAU or UNIZIK.

Linda was blown away by the amounts she saw, describing it as unbelievable.

Linda Chinemerem Paul displays an old UNIZIK document showing the total school fees she paid decades ago. Photo Credit: Linda Chinemerem Paul

Source: Facebook

UNIZIK school fees 20 years ago

In a Facebook post on April 15, Linda wrote that the document is over 20 years old and wondered how much the school fees are at federal universities.

"This is unbelievable.

"I just came across a document showing that my total university school fees from first year to final year was just 62,400.

"And this was over 20 years ago o.

"How much is school fees now in Federal Universities biko?" Linda reacted.

A look at the document that Linda was in the Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry, under the Faculty of Natural Sciences.

The document also showed that her programme was a four-year one and that she paid over N62k as the total school fees for the duration of her undergraduate studies. The document was also dated 2006.

Linda Chinemerem Paul paid over N62k as the total school fees at UNIZIK 20 years ago. Photo Credit: Linda Chinemerem Paul

Source: Facebook

See Linda Chinemerem Paul's Facebook post below:

UNIZIK: Businesswoman's old school fees spark reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the businesswoman's old UNIZIK school fees document below:

Onwuha Mathilda Chinelo said:

"I am currently schooling in federal university. Just the school fees per semester is 22,500 but if you add other fees like faculty, departmental, environmental and so on it will sum up to 95k or 98k.

"My last semester fees was up to 95k."

Chioma Ekemezie said:

"During my time, it was 20,100 per session or so, my total school fees was not up to 100k."

Ofoedu Ogochukwu said:

"I went to Unizik. First year in 2015 was ₦60,920. 2nd year to Final year in 2019 was 20,100. Immediately we graduated, it increased to 90k+. I don't know how much it is now."

Wisdom Juliet Mel Amy said:

"Funny enough not everyone could afford it then o in as much as it looks cheap and affordable. To a lot of people that's huge amounts o, like some were still struggling to pay those amounts.

"You no the kyn hustle person go hustle before e go get 62k?"

Treasure Emechebe said:

"See unizik'$ bursary form 20years ago now. Chai. This form is still in use, but modified.

"Currently unizik is paying 95k across board."

Adamazi Lashley Okoroh said:

"Mine was in the range of 42k to 48k in FUTO.

"Our acceptance fee was 40k, departmental fees 3k for each section, hostel fee was 12k for the whole section, but was later increased to 20k( in my 300level-2018) till I left.

"I be 2020 CLASS."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a complete breakdown of UNIZIK school fees as of 2025 and how to make payment.

UNIZIK makes fresh appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNIZIK had appointed Stanley Uzochukwu to lead its advancement management board.

The university announced the appointment in Awka, noting that the board is expected to play a key role in advancing institutional growth through fundraising, alumni relations and external engagement.

Uzochukwu, who leads Stanel Group and is associated with The Delborough Lagos, previously served on the board of the UNIZIK Business School, a position he assumed in October 2021. His appointment to the advancement board builds on that earlier involvement with the university.

Source: Legit.ng