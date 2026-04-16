Shell is now accepting applications for its 2026 Graduate Programme in Nigeria

The programme is a three-year structured training for post-NYSC graduates in Engineering

Successful candidates will gain hands-on experience on real projects and other benefits

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Shell has opened applications for its Graduate Programme 2026 in Nigeria, aimed at developing future leaders in the energy sector.

The company announced the opportunity in Lagos on April 16, 2026, with job requisition ID R182181, targeting post-NYSC graduates across selected disciplines.

Shell announces new intake for Graduate Programme in Nigeria Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Shell's new programmes

Shell said the programme is a three-year structured training designed to build technical and leadership capacity among young professionals.

Successful candidates will join Shell as graduates and participate in a comprehensive development programme designed to prepare them for leadership roles within the company.

According to Shell, the programme follows a global recruitment methodology used to attract, select, and place top talent across its businesses.

For 2026, recruitment is open in the following areas:

Engineering (Chemical, Petrochemical, Mechanical, Civil, Production)

Geoscience

Commercial

Shell said participants will work on real projects, collaborate with experienced professionals, and contribute fresh ideas to energy-related challenges in a diverse and inclusive environment.

The company added that candidates are expected to demonstrate analytical thinking, adaptability, problem-solving skills, and the ability to work effectively in teams.

The company said:

"We are looking for a candidate who thrives on new challenges and embraces innovation. You should be confident in your ability to absorb information, analyse problems, make objective decisions, and generate original ideas.

"The ideal candidate will possess the drive and resilience to achieve goals, the flexibility to collaborate effectively within a team, and the credibility to influence others. Being open to alternative perspectives and views is essential, using them to refine ideas and outcomes."

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the Shell Graduate Programme 2026, applicants must:

Have completed a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree before the start date

Have less than three years of work experience

Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme

Possess strong communication and interpersonal skills

Applicants are required to indicate their NYSC certificate or exemption in their CV. Shell warned that submitting more than one application will lead to automatic disqualification.

Job opportunity for graduates at Shell Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Application deadline

The application window closes on April 25, 2026.

Shell advised interested candidates to apply only through its official career portals and warned against scams requesting payment for employment.

Interested persons can use this link.

ECOWAS announces new job vacancies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced multiple job openings across its institutions.

The latest opportunities are open to qualified professionals from member states with relevant academic qualifications and work experience.

Roles cut across administration, finance, trade, infrastructure, health, telecommunications, legal affairs, and security.

The regional body said it is seeking “qualified and capable candidates” for both technical and administrative positions.

Source: Legit.ng