This came after Carter Efe and fellow influencer Peller were caught on camera smashing each other's car windshields with stones during a violent clash that was live-streamed on TikTok

Many Nigerians criticised Carter Efe's actions, with some saying vandalising the gift showed disrespect to E-Money, who had just blessed him with the vehicle

The move came after Carter Efe was involved in a violent clash that left the vehicle vandalised, sparking widespread reactions online.

E-Money unfollows Carter Efe hours after the content creator vandalised the new car he received as a gift during the businessman's birthday celebration.

Just a few days before the incident, Legit.ng had reported that E-Money had marked his birthday by presenting cars to several Nigerians, including Carter Efe and Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki.

The gesture drew admiration across social media until events took a different turn when Carter Efe and fellow influencer Peller engaged in a heated confrontation.

The clash, which was live-streamed on TikTok and quickly went viral, showed both men smashing the windshields of each other’s cars with stones and causing visible damage.

The unexpected scene shocked fans as the two openly destroyed their vehicles in front of thousands of viewers watching the livestream.

Following the incident, many Nigerians criticised Carter Efe for damaging a car that had only just been gifted to him.

Many described the act as disrespectful to the billionaire businessman, E-Money, who blessed him with the car.

E-Money has taken action against Carter Efe after the content creator and Peller damaged each other's cars.

E-Money reacts to Peller and Carter Efe's incident

Hours later, E-Money responded to the viral video by unfollowing Carter Efe on social media.

Many Nigerians interpreted the move as E-Money's way of distancing himself from the content creator after the altercation.

Confirming the action, Legit.ng checked through the businessman's following list on Instagram, but the results of the search for Carter Efe's name showed 'no users found'. This means that E-Money has indeed unfollowed him.

The development has continued to generate conversations online, with netizens debating the consequences of Carter Efe’s actions and the businessman’s swift reaction.

Check out the evidence that E-Money is no longer following Carter on Instagram below:

Billionaire E-Money unfollows content creator Carter Efe on Instagram following the vandalisation of the car he gifted him.

