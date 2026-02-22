Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja Nwoke celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Ugo Nwoke, sharing a touching message that left fans swooning over their love story

The actress described her marriage as peaceful and beautiful, thanking God for two years of joy, grace, and divine protection, while calling her husband sweet names

Fellow celebrities, including Real Warri Pikin, and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, expressing amazement at how quickly the two years have passed

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja Nwoke and her husband, Ugo Nwoke, marked their second wedding anniversary on 22 February with a touching celebration that drew admiration from fans and colleagues.

The actress took to Instagram to share adorable anniversary photos and her gratitude, expressing how their marriage has been filled with joy, grace, and divine protection.

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja Nwoke shared an emotional tribute to her husband, Ugo Nwoke, as they marked their second wedding anniversary on February 22. Photo credit: sharonooja

She emphasised that the past two years have been a journey of peace, laughter, and unforgettable experiences, making her husband not just a partner but her closest friend.

Sharon described the strength of their bond as steady and unshaken, and credited God for guiding their relationship.

She explained that their love has been unique, with both of them creating a rhythm and world of their own, which she described as a bubble where they stand together against everything.

"Happy 2 years civil wedding anniversary to me and my husband ,absolute soulmate, first I want to thank God for being soooooooo good to us!! It’s been two years of God showing up and blessing us in ways we didn’t even expect and being a constant source of Joy to us .

Two years of joy, grace, and God’s undeniable protection. Doing life with you Ugo ,has been the most peaceful, beautiful journey filled with genuine laughter, deep love, and unforgettable adventures.

My absolute best friend !! It’s you and it will always be you!!! A 1000 times over it will always be you!!❤️ With you, my heart feels safe, my spirit feels calm. I love how we’ve created our own rhythm, our own little world, steady and unshaken in our bubble just us against everything."

Sharon further appreciated her husband for his unwavering support, protection, and strength, noting that his love has made marriage enjoyable for her.

"Thank you for loving me so fiercely, for protecting me, covering me, and supporting me with so much strength, thanks to you I love marriage 😂I really do. Thank you for choosing me every day, for standing beside me, and for loving me in ways that heal, uplift, and inspire me. I’m endlessly excited that we love the same things, dream the same dreams, and walk this path together, hand in hand."

She prayed for continued blessings, peace, and growth in their union.

Check out Sharon Ooja's message and anniversary photos below:

Fans and celebrities react to Sharon Ooja's anniversary post

@realwarripikin said:

"2years don reach now now now ?😱❤️ Awwww HWA to my darling Sharon and her Odogwu silencer 🔥❤️"

@omowunmi_dada commented:

"Happy Anniversary boo. It's 2 year already. 😍😍😍 May God continue to bless your love and fill your home with all the joy ❤️❤️❤️💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽"

@rukiskuli wrote:

"Happy wedding anniversary beautiful couple...may God continue to bless this union. You both deserve the best 😍😍😍 I am tripping. Allahuma bareek 😍"

@afroh_vibez reacted:

"You remain the most happiest bride 👰 on your night day. May that happiness continue to wax stronger in Jesus name 😍🙏"

@chef_bukks commented:

"Two years already 🤩 how time flies Happy Anniversary 🎉🎉❤️❤️"

Fans and celebrities flooded Sharon Ooja Nwoke's comment section with congratulatory messages, as she celebrates 2 years wedding anniversary with her husband, Ugo Nwoke. Photo credit: sharonooja

