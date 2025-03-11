Nigerian movie star Sharon Ooja is in high spirits as she celebrates her man, Ugo Nwoke, who just turned a year older

The actress shared beautiful pictures of Ugo from their wedding and other functions as she showered him with sweet words

She also told her fans why she calls him her 'Odogwu Silencer', triggering several people to comment on her page

Sharon Ooja was a proud wife as she served as the assistant birthday girl on her husband's special day.

The actress' husband, Ugo Nwoke, turned 50 on March 11, 2025, and she went all out to celebrate the love of her life.

Sharon praised her husband. She stated in her caption that she married her best friend and praised him for being her friend and an intentional man.

In her words on her Instagram page:

"Happy golden birthday to my king( my odogwu silencer) my sweet Igbo man!! Kai😍😍😍🥰people don’t know why I created that name for you!! It was because you came into my life and silenced the noise, now I understand why people say marry your friend!! You be my friend for real for real!! My real G!! Zero judgment zone with you !, literally made it smooth sailing🙏 …😍So strong!! So agile!You are truly aging gracefully , I can’t believe your age🤣🤣Husband of my youth."

"The most loving, the most kind , the most generous and soo attentive and intentional!! You are an intentional man I’m truly blessed, so honest and transparent ,I find you open to a fault🤣you’ve taught me sooo much.. you are soooo hard working , you put in that work… I admire your resilient mind!! Nothing keeps you down ever!! You bounce back !!

"You are the best dad.. oh you are an amazing father , the most responsible person I know.... this day I’m so glad I get to celebrate this special birthday with you as your wife..what a blessing to be called your own..😍🙈 may the God of the angel armies continue to protect and direct you ,this day and always. Wherever your enemies ,gather they will fall !!!!!for your sake.. God will give lives in place of you!! He will strip kings of their armour for you!"

"You are protected heavily by God of the angel armies , anywhere they call your name and it’s not for good the hosts of heaven will respond with fire!.. you are blessed in the land and in the sea… wherever the soles of your feet touch you’ll possess.. the favour that gets activated by marriage is active in your life in Jesus name !! For obeying God and loving me!!"

"God will keep blessing you non stop as the Bible says obedience is better than sacrifice.. oh you have obeyed God, you are loving me !! And I’ll celebrate you openly because this blessing God has given me isn’t to be hidden !! I love you sooooo much!! Happy birthday Odogwu Emmanuel Ugochuckwu!! Na man you be !!!!!❤️"

Fans celebrate Sharon Ooja's husband

Read some reactions below:

@quick_steph said:

"The last part “na man you be” is so funny! 😂😂 Lovely write up! Happy birthday to both of you."

@jemimaosunde said:

"Happyyyyy birthday to my inlawwwwwwwwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@ayandathabethe_ said:

"He’s so blessed to have a prayerful woman like you. 🙏🏾."

@kingtrisha__ said:

"Happy birthday Aunty Sharon’s Odogwu silencer😍."

@lindaosifo said:

"Happy Birthday to your king, beautiful 🎂🎉🎊 more celebrations and happiness.🙏🥳."

@realchiomaude said:

"The last picture shaaaaa🔥. Happy birthday."

Sharon Ooja’s husband shares sweet way they met

In a previous clip by Legit.ng, Sharon Ooja’s husband, Ugo Nwoke, shared the story of how they met.

A video from their wedding day made the rounds, showing Ugo recounting how it was a WhatsApp meeting.

The romantic story left many fans emotional as they gushed over Sharon Ooja and her man.

