Sharon Ooja and Bisola Aiyeola are friendship goals as they are currently the talk of social media

The Big Brother Naija alumni went online to sweetly celebrate her best friend as she turned 34 on April 6

Bisola's thoroughly crafted message to Sharon warmed the hearts of netizens, who also showered her with sweet notes in the comments

Versatile Nigerian media personality Bisola Aiyeola buzzed the internet with her adorable birthday post for Sharon Ooja, her best friend.

The BBN lady, who proved her extent of love for Sharon during her wedding, went online to celebrate her bestie's special day.

Bisola gushed over their friendship of 10 years and spoke highly of Sharon. She recalled all the fun moments they've had together and highlighted her best qualities.

Ultimately, she said sweet words of prayers for her and let the fans do the rest.

The 39-year-old wrote on her Instagram page:

"Hollllaaaa Laaa Familllaaaaa it’s my Best friends Birthday 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾. @sharonooja it’s been 10 years of knowing you and you have beeeeennn consistent 💯 x 💯. "

"In your love for God, your kindness, your love for family, your generosity, your goofyness, your heart, your stubbornness 😂, your listening ear, your genuine friendship, your love for food, your dedication to your craft, your love for good things and your All round light and Beauty from within.

"My Mrs Nwoke may your light never Dim, may your home continue to bring you more joy, peace and happiness,May Dede continue to be the wonderful King he is to you his wonderful Queen and may the Hand of God always be upon you and alll that concerns you. I love you my Boo. Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

See the post below:

Celebrating herself, Sharon shared different photos on social media:

Fans react as Bisola celebrates Sharon Ooja's birthday

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@jay_onair said:

"OUR BESTFRIEND’s birthday. Bisola please 😏😏Happy birthday @sharonooja you know I LOVE YOU 🥰🥰🙈🌚."

@allthingsbunmi said:

"Of course she’s april born😍 the beauty and the sweetness? Unmatched."

@reviews_withgina said:

"Awwww what’s the video without the voice over ? It wouldn’t have been complete 😍. Happy birthday to your bestie Sharbae ❤️. She is amazing in and out . Cheers 🥂 Birthday Girl @sharonooja."

@cleo_patra24 said:

"Sharon is just so sweet. See how calm and pure her videos are 🥹🥹❤️. Happy birthday our forever Shalewa Awosika."

@house_of_tommi said:

"If you watch this video more than 5times sope purrr😂."

@ebiteme_ said:

"Happy birthday to a lovely human ❤️ and I love your friendship 🔥❤️ absolutely 💯."

@iwarlorlar said:

"This is the kind of genuine heart ! Genuine friendship! Genuine Human everyone pray to have 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽there’s nothing bad in being sincere and kind 🙏🙏🙏."

