The NDC has introduced an anti-defection policy requiring candidates to sign indemnity and affidavit forms, which might commit the likes of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to a new oath

According to the party, the policy was aimed at maintaining party discipline and protecting electoral mandates amidst rising defection concerns

The development has led to mixed reactions that highlighted the legal and democratic implications of the NDC's controversial anti-defection stance

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced an anti-defection policy, which will compel candidates for elective offices to sign indemnity and affidavit forms, which means that they would be committed to vacate their seats if they dump the party after winning the elections.

This policy was disclosed at the national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, June 16. The oath will affect prominent members of the party, including Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party in the 2027 presidential elections.

NDC introduces anti-defection to Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 elections Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Moses Cleopas, the national chairman of the NDC, disclosed the development at the signing ceremony by some candidates and aspirants of the party, adding that the move was meant to protect the electoral mandates of the party and strengthen the internal discipline.

Cleopas explained that the decision was informed by the recurrent cases of politicians dumping the party, where they had won elections and defected to rival political parties after getting to office.

Nigerians react as NDC introduces anti-defection policy

The development has started generating mixed reactions from Nigeria. Below are some of their comments:

Icon Ayodeji alleged that the NDC is anti-democracy:

"I thought they said Tinubu is anti-democratic, not knowing they have entered an autocratic and occultic party, you can only join, but cannot leave. Does that mean NDC can sue whoever decides to leave?"

Babasridonpapa alleged that the policy is draconian:

"This is draconian, and it can't stand the test of time. It is even against the Constitution of Nigeria, which allows freedom of association. I can see the reason why Dickson is being referred to as the Supreme Leader."

Nigerians react as NDC introduces anti-defection policy to Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and others Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Festus Obot pointed out the defect of the policy:

"As good as this may seem or sound to instil party discipline, it might conflict with sections of constitutional provisions. Also, defection is part of politics; how does the party intend to keep itself from crises, especially those that may be targeted at decapitating the party?"

Raymond said that the agreement could contract the extant laws:

"Inasmuch as our leaders do not act within the confines of the laws, Nigeria has extant laws in this regard. Therefore, any undertaking whatsoever that contradicts such extant laws is of no effect."

Henry Kelechukwu Eni-Otu, Esq said the move was unconstitutional:

"This position is unconstitutional in it's application. If the conditions provided in the Nigerian Constitution are met to allow for defection or change of party, this agreement ot affidavit would be of no effect. Novel idea, but not legally tenable."

You can see the video of the announcement on X here:

Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng