Former Big Brother Naija star Rebecca Nengi Hampson, popularly known as Nengi, marked a special milestone as her daughter Alani turned one.

The reality TV personality celebrated the occasion by sharing beautiful photos and an emotional message on Instagram, expressing how much her child means to her.

Nengi explained that Alani had completely transformed her life, describing her daughter as the centre of her world.

She reflected on the joy she feels whenever Alani smiles or lights up at her presence, noting that her laughter brings comfort even on difficult days.

“My sweet daughter, Alani… where do I even begin? You didn’t just change my world, you became my world. My love for you goes beyond words, beyond time, beyond this lifetime,” she wrote.

The proud mother also spoke about her commitment to raising Alani with love and protection, promising to always do her best for her.

She admitted that motherhood sometimes makes her wonder if she is doing enough, but she believes her daughter would see her as the best mum.

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing the way you smile at me, the way your eyes light up when I walk into the room. You are the light of my life. Your laughter saves me on my hard days, and your presence reminds me of all that truly matters,” her message continued.

Nengi further expressed gratitude to God for entrusting her with such a precious gift, placing Alani’s future in His divine hands.

She prayed for her daughter’s protection, wisdom, and grace as she grows, asking for guidance and favour throughout her life.

“Thank you God, for trusting me with such a precious gift, the child you chose me to carry, nurture and love. Lord Jesus, I place her life completely into your hands, Hold her in ways I can’t, protect her when I’m not there, guide her when I don’t have the answers,” she added.

@acupofkhafi said:

"Awwww Amen and Amen to every single prayer you have prayed over Alani, we come in agreement with you and so shall it be! God bless you both and may God continue to give you grace to raise Alani in the way that she should go. You are doing amazing mama 🥰❤️🙏🏾"

@aycomedian commented:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful princess and congratulations 🙌❤️"

@bebewhyne wrote:

"🥹🥹😫 my baby's carbon copy, happy birthday Alani, you'll grow in love wisdom and all the good things life has ❤️"

@nuel.davies reacted:

"Happy first birthday princess Alani, may God bless and keep you. May you grow in good health, grace, favor and knowledge. Uncle loves you 💕"

@monalisacode said:

"Divinely beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍she's cover by The Blood of Christ .. 🙏🙏mum, you'll do a great job raising her. ❤️👏"

@diiadem commented:

"Omggg such a cutieeee 😍😍😍 Happy birthday my darling. Well done mummy 🥰🥰🥰"

