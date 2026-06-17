A young lady who dressed as a nurse when she was a little girl has got people talking online

The picture showed the toy stethoscope she hung around her neck years back , and her outfit

, Several years later, she finally achieved her childhood dream and shared the throwback photo online

A young lady who dressed as a nurse when she was just a little girl caught the attention of many people as she finally achieved her future goal years later.

The young lady shared two photos on her media page, one showing what she looked like when she was younger and dressed like a nurse with a toy stethoscope around her neck and a pen in her pocket.

Young woman who dreamed of being a nurse shares throwback and present photos. Photo Source: Twitter/edibaby21

Source: Twitter

Lady achieves childhood dream, shares throwback photo

Years later, she finally achieved her dream and shared a photo of herself putting on a similar outfit.

@edibaby21 made the post when a social media user made a tweet asking people what they said they wanted to be in the future when they were little.

The tweet reads:

“Wetin you been say you wan be for future again?”

The statement immediately caught attention, with several people reacting to it.

@edibaby21 showed that when she was little, she wanted to be a nurse and shared a throwback alongside her current photo to reflect her journey.

Lady recreates childhood nurse photo after achieving her dream, melts hearts online. Photo Source: Twitter/edibaby21

Source: Twitter

When a social media user took to her comments section to ask if @edibaby21 was the one in the other picture showing a little girl, she gave a positive response.

Several people who saw the post took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady achieves her childhood dream

@_FinegirlDami noted:

"Awwn. happy for you."

@IsaacDavies0852 noted:

"This is so beautiful to behold."

@Anitadebaker wrote:

"Omo you really fine when you small."

@MsAeliana noted:

"Clock it my Akwa Ibom sister !! You were so pretty as a child and even prettier as an adult. Proud of youuuu."."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) celebrated after achieving a dream she had written in her secondary school yearbook.

The young lady had stated in the yearbook that she wanted to study Pharmacy at the university. Years later, she fulfilled that dream and graduated from the University of Jos.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) earned praise online after displaying her multiple academic awards.

The young lady revealed that she always came first throughout her primary and secondary school education and never finished in second position. She also shared that she graduated from the University of Lagos with a first-class degree in Economics.

UNIPORT graduate fulfils father’s dream

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) went viral after sharing how she graduated with a first-class degree in Sports and Exercise Science.

The young lady said her father had earlier told her about a dream in which she graduated with a first class, although she initially doubted it would happen. She later fulfilled the dream and celebrated the achievement with her parents.

Source: Legit.ng