A former FUOYE microbiology graduate achieved another major academic milestone after completing advanced studies at the University of Ibadan (UI)

She earned international recognition for her contributions to scientific research, placing her among a select group of emerging innovators

The university celebrated her outstanding achievements, describing her journey as a testament to academic excellence and dedication

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has publicly celebrated the academic achievements of one of its former students, Ajuwon Opeyemi Oluwaseyi.

Opeyemi, who graduated from the Department of Microbiology in 2023, recently completed her postgraduate programme.

FUOYE applauds a graduate who completed her master's degree at the University of Ibadan. Photo credit: FUOYE/LinkedIn, University of Ibadan

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduate celebrated in FUOYE

The FUOYE graduate bagged a second degree; Master of Science degree in Pharmaceutical Microbiology from the University of Ibadan (UI) in 2026.

The institution shared her milestones on LinkedIn to showcase her progress and impact in the scientific community.

FUOYE lists achievements of Opeyemi Oluwaseyi

In addition to her master's degree, Opeyemi secured international funding for her research. She received the Foundation to Prevent Antibiotic Resistance (PAR) Grant in 2025.

According to the university, her research focused on finding solutions to the global threat of antimicrobial resistance.

FUOYE wrote in the LinkedIn post:

"We are proud to share the remarkable scholarly trajectory of our esteemed alumnus, AJUWON Opeyemi Oluwaseyi, a brilliant 2023 graduate from the Department of Microbiology, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

During her foundational academic studies at FUOYE, Opeyemi’s rigorous intellectual pursuits were mentored meticulously by the department, setting a formidable precedent for her subsequent scientific development.

Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to advancing the frontiers of public health and therapeutics, Opeyemi has recently concluded her postgraduate studies, successfully earning MSc in Pharmaceutical Microbiology (2026) from the prestigious University of Ibadan.

Furthermore, her innovative research acumen has garnered significant international recognition. Opeyemi is a celebrated recipient of the highly coveted 2025 Foundation to Prevent Antibiotic Resistance (PAR) Grant. She joins an elite cohort of global innovators dedicated to mitigating the escalating existential threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR)."

Reactions to FUOYE alumna's achievements

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Olawale Ajuwon said:

"Congratulations Opeyemi. Your hard work is rewarded."

John Adeolu Falode said:

"Congratulations 🎊 🎊 🎊 Ope."

Olajumoke Olawoore said:

"Congratulations."

UI graduate with distinction lists other achievements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) master's graduate has sparked reactions after mentioning eight achievements she had bagged.

Source: Legit.ng