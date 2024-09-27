Actress Sharon Ooja has continued to enjoy her union with her husband Ugo Nwoke and she shared a video of them

The beautiful movie star was all over her husband as they hugged and kissed at intervals while they recorded themselves

She noted that in a world of chaos, true love is the healer, and she shared some notable qualities of her husband

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja, looked radiant as she spent quality time with her husband, Ugo Nwoke.

Sharon Ooja shares fun moments with her husband, Ugo Nwoke. Image credit: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

She rocked a gorgeous black dress in a video while her husband wore a T-shirt and trousers. The role interpreter showed off her long black hair which complemented her outfit.

Sharon and Ugo displayed affection for each other as they hugged and kissed each other. According to the movie star, true love is the healer of this chaotic world.

She also stated that her husband was camera-shy and described him as her silencer. Her colleagues including Stan Nze, Bisola Aiyeola, and Jemima Osunde, among others, made lovely comments about her video.

Watch Sharon Ooja's video below:

Reactions to Sharon Ooja's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Sharon Ooja's video below:

@jemimaosunde:

"I’m not the blidee! I’m the younger sister of the younger sister of the blide. Enjoy your life, my sister."

@iambisola:

"My DeDE."

@am_tukool:

"My own is I can't wait to see the Cuties that would come out of both of you. Those Kids will be Adorable."

@kekeli_maame:

"A typical African comment. You just couldn't hold it abi."

@stannze:

"Love is such a beautiful thing."

@__boy_next_door:

"Marriage looks good on you."

___mkt01:

"You have turned Dede into something else. I love it."

@oliveemodi:

"A gorgeous gorgeous baby girl."

Sharon Ooja rocks 6 wedding dresses

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sharon's wedding might have come and gone, but the memories were still fresh in the hearts of her fans.

Some of the remarkable memories from the breathtaking event were the decor, the notable guests, and the outfits worn.

Sharon did not disappoint her fans as she rocked classy outfits for her traditional and white wedding.

