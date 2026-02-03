Sarah Martins publicly praised her colleague Destiny Etiko in a heartfelt message shared on social media

The actress opened up about the support and positive role Destiny has played in her life and career

The post sparked reactions from fans, who were eager to know more about their relationship

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has showered praises on her colleague, Destiny Etiko, as she opened up about the impact the actress has had on her life and career.

Sarah, in an emotional post shared on her Instagram page, called on fans to pray for Destiny and thank God for blessing her with such a person.

According to Martins, Destiny Etiko has stood by her through many moments and supported her in ways that often go unnoticed.

She appreciated Destiny for her “silent favours,” her constant support, and for shining brightly while allowing others around her to shine as well.

Sarah also described Destiny as original and crowned her the most kind-hearted soul in the Nollywood industry.

Expressing deep gratitude, she wrote that words were not enough to fully capture how thankful she feels, adding that she would never take Destiny’s kindness and support for granted.

“Words fail me, THANK YOU MY QUEEN. I will never take all you do for me for granted,” she said in part.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sarah Martins was rushed to the hospital after suffering a frightening health breakdown that left her momentarily unable to move parts of her body.

The Asaba-based actress shared details of the incident from her hospital bed, revealing that the experience left her convinced that she might be lifeless.

This was after she had cried out after her staff had stolen from her.

In a message posted to her Instagram page, the actress explained that the episode began early in the morning when she woke up and realised she could not feel parts of her body.

Despite the frightening symptoms, she pushed herself through the day, visiting her stores to take inventory and interviewing prospective employees. It was during these tasks that her body finally gave in.

“I still struggled and went to my stores… that was when I slumped,” she wrote.

According to Sarah, she was subjected to over 32 medical tests, covering everything from cancer and fibroid to liver, kidney, malaria, and typhoid screenings.

To her relief, every single test came out negative. She expressed deep gratitude for what she described as divine protection:

Doctors, however, diagnosed her with extreme exhaustion, a condition they say resulted from long periods of non-stop work.

Sarah admitted she has been working nonstop since December, even after her staff travelled for the holidays. She said she took no breaks, no stretches, and no moments to rest.

“No days off, no nothing… just a walking corpse working tirelessly to cater for others, forgetting myself,” she wrote.

The actress, known for her charitable efforts towards children and women, said her drive to help others led her to overlook her own health.

Sarah Martins, Destiny Etiko trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chizoba_nwokoye said:

"@destinyetikoofficial is an Angel in human form no cap 🥰🥰 The love of my life is absolutely amazing l love you so much my queen 🥺🥺🥺👸👸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

destinyetikoofficial said:

"My dearest sister ❤️ I appreciate u a lot Love u nnem 💕 We are going higher 🥰."

perry_savageee

"When two beautiful souls meet ❤️I LOVE YOU Guys sooooo muccccchhhhhh ❤️❤️❤️."

askof_sammy_mufasa said:

"Always dressing like a village girl, e nor get one outfit I Don like for your body once 😂😂."

vincentamavis said:

"Machine di na nwa ❤️❤️."

nonyedelight

"Thank you Dramadoll😍😍🙌🙌❤️❤️."

chidinmmaejikeme said:

"Chinemelu @destinyetikoofficial is either you or nobody else ❤️😍."

precious998866

"Yes oo na better person she be oo no cap @destinyetikoofficial 📌❤️🙌💯🔥."

adaigboqueen

"@destinyetikoofficial na better person🙌."

blessingisah004 said:

"@destinyetikoofficial I pray for you that You will not bow your head in shame. May God connect you with helpers. God will cause your helpers not to rest until they locate you. May God announce you. Your purse will not be empty. You will prosper in everything you lay your hands on. Sickness and diseases is far away from you. May God bless you in the morning, in the afternoon and in the evening In Jesus Name ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

chidimmagu89 said:

"Thank you @destinyetikoofficial may you continue to go higher in Jesus mighty name.Amen."

chilifestyle1 said:

"@destinyetikoofficial many blessings mama❤️."

hisbmajesty said:

"Normally @destinyetikoofficial is a Blessing to those around her, a silent giver, No Drama woman, a Queen with a pure heart and Love.. May God continue to bless you, If I know you, my life Go better.."

