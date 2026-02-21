Papaya Ex has called out officers of the Nigeria Police Force over an alleged physical assault and harassment in the Ajah area of Lagos State

In a heated exchange with the influencer, the police officers accused Papaya of resisting arrest and refusing to head to the station for questioning

Even though the live video failed to capture the alleged assault, the flashy influencer's face was visibly bruised

Popular social media influencer Raheem Abike Halimah, better known as Papaya Ex, has accused officers of the Nigeria Police Force of physically assaulting and harassing her in the Ajah area of Lagos.

The incident reportedly happened late at night on February 20, 2026, while the influencer was returning home from a shoot with her driver and team.

Papaya Ex made the claims during an emotional TikTok live session, where she almost broke down in tears while narrating her horrifying experience at the hands of officers she described as unprofessional.

According to the controversial businesswoman, the officer allegedly struck her in the face with a gun, assaulted her driver, and inappropriately touched her during the encounter.

During the live video that is now circulating on the internet, visible injuries could be spotted on Papaya Ex's face, which she claimed were a result of an alleged attempt by a specific police officer to forcefully seize her mobile phone.

Although no clear footage captured the moment of the alleged assault, and neither has any surfaced, Papaya Ex explained she battled network issues at the point of the attack, which prevented her from recording the incident.

The police officer also could be heard during the heated argument, denying the alleged assault while accusing the influencer of being a kidnapper. The exchange appeared tense, with both sides insisting on their version of events.

Following the uproar on social media, the Lagos State Police Command released an official statement addressing the allegations.

Netizens react to Papaya Ex's clash with police officers

LilyjoeBae said:

"Omg. This is not good now. What’s this country even turning into? 🤦🏽‍♀️💔"

@MayGistv penned:

"You are a kid-napper coming from a police officer got me laughing out loud."

@bissiriyu opined:

"These Policemen will never cease to misbehave on duty. She should incident the case at the nearest police station and get their DPO involved. If he fails to act, she should go to the state headquarters. I'm sure that the DPO would be sh|tting his pants."

@QUEENOFDBLUES1 added:

"Those still defending the Nigerian Police don't know what they're doing. Nigerian Police are the worst lawless aneeemals on earth. Tueh!"

@OgbeniFola4u stated:

"Until I hear the police side of the story. I'm not believing any news media again."

Watch Papaya's live video below:

