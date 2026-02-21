The police have reacted to the allegation by the social media influencer, Abike Raheem, popularly known as Papaya Ex, that she was assaulted by a police officer during a midnight stop and search

Benjami Hundeyin, in a statement on Saturday, explained that the social media influencer did not narrate what led to the altercation between her and the officers

Papaya Ex alleged that the police officer hit her with a gun on her face and inappropriately hit her buttock and breast during the altercation

The Nigerian Police Force has reacted to the allegation by Abike Raheem, a Nigerian social media influencer and creator, popularly known as Papaya Ex, saying that the socialite did not mention the full details of what transpired between her and some officers in the Ajah area of Lagos on Friday, February 20.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Force Public Relations Officer, in a statement on Saturday, February 21, gave an account he described as the part that the social media influencer left out in her narrative while giving her accounts on a live update about the incident.

Police drag Papaya Ex over alleged assault

According to the police boss, Papaya Ex was first stopped by the police at about 2 a.m and asked to check the car, but she declined the officers from checking her car, saying, "You cannot search my car. Don’t you know Papaya? Even your bosses know me.’

Hundeyin explained that Papaya Ex- then decided to go to the police station after her initial refusal, and a police officer sat in her car. Her vehicle was at the front while the police patrol van was coming behind. However, the celebrity ordered her driver to speed off and left the police van behind.

However, the patrol team far ahead was radioed, and she was later interception and it was at that point that she began the live broadcast. "She instructed her driver to speed off, leaving the patrol vehicle far behind", the statement reads in part.

Papaya Ex accuses the police on TikTok live

During the emotional TikTok live session, Papaya Ex accused the officer of inappropriate conduct and physical violence while she was on her way home from a shoot.

The influencer explained that the scene started as a seemingly friendly exchange but quickly degenerated into a confrontation with the police officer. She alleged that she was struck with a gun on her face and was touched inappropriately, while her driver was assaulted. While the alleged assault was not captured in the video, she attributed it to a poor network.

At the same time, she displayed what appeared to be visible injuries during the live broadcast, which included a wound mark on her face. The influencer also claimed that the police officer slapped her, hit her buttock and breast. She claimed that her phone was seized during the confrontation.

In the viral video on social media, a police officer could be heard speaking during the heated confrontation as the parties argued.

