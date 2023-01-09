Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Raheem Abike Halimah aka Papaya Ex, was treated to a lovely birthday surprise

The socialite who is abroad on vacation with her boo shared a video of the romantic way he surprised her on her birthday

In the heartwarming video, her luxury suite was decorated with a series of balloons and rose petals as he expressed his love to her

Controversial Nigerian social media influencer, Papaya Ex, with real name, Raheem Abike Halimah, was shown great love by her boyfriend on her birthday.

Papaya Ex is known to love over the top gestures and her boyfriend did not disappoint with the romantic way he surprised her on her big day.

On January 9, 2023, the social media influencer took to her official Instagram account to share a video of the lovely way her boyfriend made her birthday a special one.

Fans gush over romantic video as Papaya Ex's boyfriend surprises her on birthday. Photos: @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

Papaya who is abroad on vacation showed her luxury suite as it was decorated with lots of red and pink rose petals, flowers on the bed and in the bathtub, grey and different shades of pink balloons hanging everywhere among other things.

Letter balloons spelled out ‘Happy Birthday Halimah’ message while the red petals on the floor spelled out a message that she was born to be a star.

The bathtub was filled with flower petals spelling out ‘I love you’ among other beautiful displays in the room.

Taking to the caption of the post, Papaya gushed over the birthday surprise. According to her, she was left speechless.

She wrote:

“I’m speechless ❤️….. Happy birthday to me!”

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens gush over Papaya Ex’s birthday surprise from her man

Shortly after the socialite shared the clip of how her man surprised her on her birthday, a number of fans trooped to her comment section to celebrate with her. Read some of their comments below:

iam_slimcase:

"Pappy who go sweep this floor after this "

yomidun:

"Am I a bombastic element ?"

missginapromotes:

"Happy Birthday Big Paps. You've worked so hard to be where you are now, so live and ENJOY all the blessings you are getting. May God continue to stand up for you and your family."

uju__ada:

"Who go sweep all this things."

kabbayvonne:

"All this tings Dey make I ask myself am I human or goat why no one Dey look my side like this Happy birthday "

oyin_gold__:

"Bob left the group chat "

victorialin11:

"Bobrisky can never asinnn man no fit spend like this for man happy birthday dear ❤️enjoy"

shes_spotless:

"You deserve Everything Good❤️"

official_mamancy5:

"One day love go locate me iya ife jemi."

Source: Legit.ng