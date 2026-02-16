A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video recorded with her mother weeks before her passing, touching many hearts online

She revealed her mother died this year, 2026, expressing deep grief over their last moments together

The tribute sparked widespread condolences, with many users sharing personal stories of losing loved ones

A young lady identified as Marvvy has touched many hearts on social media after sharing an emotional video she recorded with her mother weeks before her passing.

The grieving daughter posted the clip on TikTok, showing tender moments they shared while her mother was still alive.

The video captured warm interactions between the two, highlighting their close bond.

In the caption, Marvvy expressed deep sorrow over her mother’s death and the painful silence left behind.

“It’s been four weeks, mummy, since I last heard your voice. If I had known you’d leave this early, I would have created more memories,” she wrote.

Lady loses mother, shares emotional post

She lamented that her mother did not say goodbye before embarking on what she described as a “journey of no return,” adding that she misses her terribly.

Marvvy described her late mother as the most important person in her life, calling her “my one and only” while expressing the depth of her grief.

She said:

"I'd have even created contents with you. You didn't inform anybody, you just left, on a journey of no return. I miss you terribly mummy. I miss you.

Life cheated me o. Mummy, you were the most important person in my life. My one N only! I miss you. I miss you mummy."

In another post, she revealed that her mother passed away on January 15, 2026. She also noted that many people often remarked that she closely resembled her mother.

See the TikTok videos below:

Reactions to lady's mourning post

The emotional tribute has resonated widely online, with many users offering condolences and sharing similar experiences of losing loved ones.

Others encouraged people to cherish moments with their parents and create lasting memories while they still can.

Some of the comments are below.

Joan commented:

"My dad called me to come home that he misses me, I hadn't seen him in two years, i said I'll be home September 1, he died 29 august. He couldn't even wait."

Yomade wrote:

"Jan 2nd last year my dad called me to come home that my younger sis had given birth but she lost the baby. When I got home I met my younger sister's lifeless body alongside with the baby,my dad was fine and healthy all through the day but we rushed him to the hospital at night that same day, he started responding to treatment till the next day Jan 3rd but unfortunately we lost him around 4pm same day. 2025 took a lot from me and I would never forget."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post remembering the untimely death of her six family members .

According to the lady, the six of them, consisting of her uncle, his wife, and four children, lost their lives after being poisoned.

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking post took turns to console the grieving lady.

