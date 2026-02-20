Singer Yinka Ayefele broke his silence amid Beautiful Nubia's accusation against him and BBO

The gospel artiste shared an old music video of 'Igbagbo Ireti' which was one of the songs mentioned by Beautiful Nubia

Ayefele's video further sparked conversations online, with some of his followers defending him

Veteran gospel musician Yinka Ayefele has finally broken his silence amid a melody theft accusation against him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular folk musician Segun Akinlolu, better known as Beautiful Nubia, sparked reactions on social media after he publicly accused Ayefele, alongside another fast-rising singer BBO, of infringing on the copyright of his song 'Seven Lifes.'

Yinka Ayefele reshares his old music video amid Beautiful Nubia's copyright infringement allegation. Credit: yinkaayefele/beautifulnubia

Source: Instagram

Beautiful Nubia's accusation has since sparked debate about intellectual property in the country’s music industry.

Yinka Ayefele breaks silence

The gospel singer seemingly responded to the accusation by resharing the music video of his 2012 track My Faith in God (Igbagbo Ireti) which was one of the two songs Beautiful Nubia mentioned on Friday, February 20.

In a caption, Yinka Ayefele wrote,

"My Faith in God" Igbagbo ireti...from my Album GOOGNESS OF GOD."

In a post via his Facebook fan page, another old music video by the singer in response to critics who accused him of stealing songs was shared online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported an old video of BBO composing his song 'Amin' eight years before it was released.

Mixed reactions as Yinka Ayefele breaks silence with old music video amid copyright claim. Credit: yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video Ayefele shared is below:

Another video shared on Ayefele's fans page on Facebook is below:

Reactions trail Ayefele's post amid copyright claim

The development has sparked conversation about ownership and creative rights, with some of Ayefele's fans throwing their weight behind him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

investor_gbogbo_oou said:

"You, Beautiful Nubia and BBO are three musicians I really love. Just reach out to Beautiful Nubia and get this whole issue sorted. No need dragging each other online🙏 You all are legends already. Ejor, e settle e."

mc_pirol commented:

"No be today dem dey sample people's song nah... if na royalties the other party wants he should come out and ask for it."

holarwhite said:

"You all saying Yinka Ayefele should reach out, why didn't beautiful Nubia reach out or Ayefele No dey reachable?"

feyikemy.evlyn commented:

"Uncle Yinka should just reach out to Beautiful Nubia, they are both legendary and should sort this out without noise."

omo_akinyele1 commented:

"Truth be told, the intro sounds more like seven life, Beautiful Nubia is not a dullard, He’s one of those intelligent adults we have in our society….. And he won’t come online to chase clouts… Baba try reach out to him and sort it out."

bash_onibalusi said:

"Please reach out to Beautiful Nubia and get this resolved within yourself,you both are legend and highly respected in the industry,I believe you can both sort this out without rancour or dragging yourselves before the court. In my own opinion,I don't see copyright infringement here but you guys know better."

Man rains N5 notes on Ayefele

Legit.ng also reported that Yinka Ayefele shared a hilarious video from one of his stage performances, where a man stunned him by spraying bales of money.

The music star was seen performing on stage when a man stood in front of him with bundles of crisp ₦5 notes.

Ayefele’s hands were already filled with bales of cash as he struggled to keep them from falling, while still holding his microphone and singing praises for the young man.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng