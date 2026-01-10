Yinka Ayefele has shared a video of his stage performance where a man stunned him with the amount of money he sprayed on him

The singer’s hands were filled with bundles of naira as he struggled to keep them from falling, while the man stood in front of him, ready to spray even more

Many reacted to the video, with fans trying to calculate how much the singer received from the man alone

Nigerian singer Yinka Ayefele has shared a hilarious video from one of his stage performances, where a man stunned him by spraying bales of money.

The music star, who shared a video of his triplets a few weeks ago, was seen performing on stage when a man stood in front of him with bundles of crisp ₦5 notes.

Fans react to Yinka Ayefele's video as man sprays him on stage. Photo credit@yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

Ayefele’s hands were already filled with bales of cash as he struggled to keep them from falling, while still holding his microphone and singing praises for the young man.

At some point, the man collected more bundles from someone close to the stage and continued spraying the singer.

Yinka Ayefele hypes man over gesture on stage

In the video, Ayefele could be heard singing praise in Yoruba for the man who was spraying him. The singer, who unveiled his mansion a few months ago, jokingly asked the man to stop while smiling at him.

Yinka Ayefele's fan laughs at his video after man sprays on stage. Photo credit@yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

In response, the excited fan shouted, “Money na water,” as he continued dancing. He even threw a bundle of cash into the air, pretending to hesitate before spraying the singer again.

The funny look on Ayefele’s face made some band members and even the singer burst into laughter.

Fans react to video of Ayefele and man on stage

Fans were entertained by the video, with many laughing at the dramatic spraying. Some said it was hard to calculate how much the man sprayed in total, while others encouraged the music star, noting that even ₦5 notes can still buy a few things in the market.

Here is the Instagram video of Yinka Ayefele and fans on stage:

How fans reacted to the Yinka Ayefele's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the music star while he was performing on stage. Here are comments below:

@zaraspecial_ shared:

"I don calculate my brain tire to figure out how much dey there in total."

@florish_kitchen shared:

"Each bundle is 500# the complete big bundle na 250k oo, na still money sha big boss."

@glowupskinsignature1 commented:

"Money na water , if e easy you sef run am , that you in the comment section , money wen go still buy correct ijebu garri and crunchy kulikuli pelu sugar ati miliki, with big smoked Titus join sef ."

@bosedeshado shared:

"God forbid bad thing oo."

@mimianocutemum_02 shared:

"This video is giving me joy, see me smiling like mumu."

Isbae U gifts Yinka Ayefele gift

Legit.ng had reported that after Yinka Ayefele appeared on skit maker Isbae U's podcast, and he gave the singer a parting gift.

He gave Ayefele a skipping rope and asked him to jump up if he was happy about it.

The reactions of the music star trended online after seeing the gift Isbae U gave him.

Source: Legit.ng