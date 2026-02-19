Beautiful Nubia alleged that his classic 2002 track Seven Lives provided the melodic blueprint for Yinka Ayefele’s 2012 hit and BBO’s 2026 trending single

The folk legend specifically called out "so-called gospel singers," questioning when they will learn to respect intellectual property

Nubia’s public outcry marks a significant moment in the ongoing conversation about copyright infringement within the Nigerian music industry

Veteran Nigerian folk singer Beautiful Nubia has openly accused two gospel artists of stealing melodies from his original work.

In a strongly worded Instagram post, the respected songwriter alleged that elements of his song Seven Lives were copied without permission.

Beautiful Nubia alleged that his 2002 track Seven Lives provided the melodic blueprint for Yinka Ayefele’s 2012 hit and BBO’s 2026 trending single. Photos: Beautiful Nubia/Yinka Ayefele/BBO.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the first instance dates back to 2012. In his post, Beautiful Nubia referenced gospel singer Yinka Ayefele and his song My Faith in God (Igbagbo Ireti), released in 2012.

He claimed that the melody of that track was taken from Seven Lives.

“There was Yinka Ayefele with ‘My Faith in God (Igbagbo Ireti)’ in 2012,” he wrote.

Beautiful Nubia, also known as gospel act BBO, also called out on a more recent song titled Amin.

“Now someone called BBO with Amin this year,” he added.

He maintained that both songs borrowed heavily from his original composition. In a blunt statement that has since circulated online, Beautiful Nubia questioned the integrity of musicians, particularly those in the gospel space.

He went further to describe the alleged act in plain terms.

He asked:

“When will Nigerians (especially so-called gospel singers) learn to respect copyright? Stealing na stealing, e no get another name. Well, you could call it thievery.”

Read his post here:

Reactions trail Beautiful Nubia's accusation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below;

@yomzy_1st stated:

"I love the fact that he said ( our song seven life) he did not say my song that our much he gets his fans and band group involved"

@natiwisky wrote:

"Hmmmmm. With utmost respect for your work Sir. I believe there is no new idea, we build on something, if you also probably do a see search you might realize seven lives possibly could be based on an old folk tune you probably had heard at some point. I believe it is human nature to copy possibly subconsciously at times. Maybe reaching out will make them admit it and doing the necessary and Untill this come to their attention they might not even have realized the similarity being such a simple tune."

@benmoore04 noted:

"You de promote this thievery because I’m forced to listen to Amin and only God knows how many time I’ve skipped that song. No worries we your day one fans won’t stop loving you."

Beautiful Nubia calls out the gospel singers, questioning when they will learn to respect intellectual property. Photo: Beautiful Nubia.

Source: Instagram

Isbae U gifts Yinka Ayefele skipping rope

Legit.ng had reported that after Yinka Ayefele appeared on skit maker, Isbae U's podcast, he gave the singer a parting gift.

He gave Ayefele a skipping rope and asked him to jump up if he was happy about it. The reactions of the music star trended online after seeing the gift Isbae U gave him.

Source: Legit.ng