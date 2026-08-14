Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu spoke publicly after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Nigeria lost to South Africa 2-1 in the World Cup playoff, having already been eliminated by Cameroon at WAFCON

The defeat marked the first time in history that the 10-time African champions missed out on Women's World Cup qualification

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has publicly apologised to Nigerians after the team became the first Nigerian side since the FIFA Women's World Cup began in 1991 to miss out on qualification for the tournament.

Nigeria's path to the 2027 edition in Brazil was shut on two fronts. The Falcons first fell to Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses 1-0 at the quarter-final stage of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which ended their chance of securing automatic qualification.

Justine Madugu speaks after Super Falcons' World Cup failure. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

A playoff against South Africa offered a lifeline, but the Bayana Bayana proved too strong, winning 2-1 to seal the 10-time African champions' fate.

Thembi Kgatlana broke the deadlock in the 56th minute before Refiloe Jane doubled South Africa's advantage in the 77th to put the Falcons in a difficult position.

Jane was dismissed from the pitch shortly after handling the ball in the box, and Christy Ucheibe converted the resulting penalty for Nigeria, but the goal came too late to change the result, as noted by CAF.

Madugu apologises to Nigerians

Speaking to News Central TV after the playoff defeat, Madugu did not shy away from accepting blame.

“I have to apologise to Nigerians over our inability to make it to the World Cup. We are very sorry. It was not our intention. We came, did the best that we could, but our best was not good enough,” he said.

“And we're very sorry for that, and we take full responsibility for everything that happened. There can always be a next time. I'm sorry.”

The result has drawn sharp criticism from Nigerian football supporters, many of whom are demanding Madugu's immediate removal.

He is now the first Super Falcons coach in WAFCON history to fail to guide the team beyond the quarter-final stage, and his tenure has ended without a World Cup ticket for a side that had been a permanent fixture at the global tournament.

The anger extends beyond the women's team. Nigerian football supporters have directed their frustration at the Nigeria Football Federation board, calling for its resignation following the poor run of results across multiple national teams, including the Super Eagles and youth sides.

Madugu aims dig at Super Eagles

Legit.ng previously reported that Justine Madugu promised that his Super Falcons side will be different from the Super Eagles who failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Madugu’s words felt like a direct dig at the men’s national team’s failure, but unfortunately, the same situation befell the women's national team.

Source: Legit.ng