The University of Ibadan (UI) fresh law graduate who made headlines because of her project topic has received another financial reward

This time around, someone sent $100 (N134k) to her, in addition to the N200k that an American immigration lawyer gifted her

Many Nigerians were blown away after seeing the lady's project topic, with some expressing a desire to read the work, while others wondered what influenced her choice of it

Abboud Mariam Chizaram, a fresh law graduate from the University of Ibadan, has been gifted $100 (N134k) by an anonymous donor because of her bold project topic on capital punishment.

The dollar gift came after Barrister Akintunde Festus Adeyemo, an American immigration lawyer, gave her N200k for the project topic, which has made her a viral sensation on social media.

An anonymous donor gifted a UI law graduate $100 because of her project topic. Photo Credit: Duchess M. Abboud

Source: Facebook

Many people have since indicated interest in reading Mariam's project work because of her topic, "Let God judge them but send them to him first: Reclaiming justice in Nigeria through enforced capital punishment."

Barrister shares amount sent to law graduate

Announcing the $100 gift to the law graduate, Barrister Akintunde, in a Facebook post, informed netizens that Mariam has been found. He said that N333, 200 was sent to her, which is the total of his N200k and the naira equivalent of the donor's $100 gift.

He wrote:

"Re: N200K Giveaway!

"Thank you, my people. We found Mariam. In fact, an anonymous donor added $100 (equivalent to N133,200 via LemFi). I sent the total sum of N333,200 to Duchess M. Abboud. All the best.

"Everyone deserves to be happy."

A UI law graduate was rewarded with $100 because of her project topic. Photo Credit: Duchess M. Abboud

Source: Facebook

See the lawyer's Facebook post below:

UI law graduate's project topic elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the law graduate's project topic below:

Akinwunmi Yusroh said:

"Congratulations to her. I love love her project topic."

Adeyeye Grace Mayowa - Omotoyinbo said:

"Congratulations to her. God bless our Dear VC and the donor."

Popoola AbdulGafar Kolawole said:

"Anyone who believes in potency of capital punishment as a deterrence and also knows the evil impacts of the forces waging unrelenting and strong war against it will appreciate her project topic."

Clever Bee said:

"Sending love and best wishes for a brighter future, may this milestone pave the way for more successes and happiness."

Adebayo Oladejo said:

"Totally awesome.More power to your elbow, our own VC."

Kalimat Suleiman said:

"May the Almighty God reward you and the other person abundantly."

Royal Confectioneries said:

"Congratulations to her.

"But, what kind of a project topic is this???😂"

UI law graduate's project topic trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how a University of Ibadan (UI) law graduate's project topic made her a viral sensation on social media.

The young lady celebrated bagging a second-class honours degree from UI and displayed the front cover of her project work, and the topic grabbed people's attention.

According to her, she is the first in her bloodline to graduate from high school, and she believes her late parents are proud of her academic achievement. She also displayed the dedication page of her project, showing the heartfelt dedication she penned. Mariam disclosed that she had actually written the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) five times and had finished her secondary school education since 2014.

Source: Legit.ng