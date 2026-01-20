Sarah Martins revealed that she woke up unable to feel any part of her body and described a harrowing second where she felt completely "lifeless

Despite her condition, the actress attempted to conduct staff interviews and inventory at her stores before her body finally gave way

She stated that doctors conducted over 32 comprehensive tests—including checks for cancer, organ failure, and malaria

Sarah Martins has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a frightening health breakdown that left her momentarily unable to move parts of her body.

The Asaba-based actress shared details of the incident from her hospital bed, revealing that the experience left her convinced that she might be lifeless.

Sarah Martins discloses that she woke up unable to feel any part of her body.

In a message posted to her Instagram page, the actress explained that the episode began early in the morning when she woke up and realised she could not feel parts of her body.

Despite the frightening symptoms, she pushed herself through the day, visiting her stores to take inventory and interviewing prospective employees. It was during these tasks that her body finally gave in.

“I still struggled and went to my stores… that was when I slumped,” she wrote.

According to Sarah, she was subjected to over 32 medical tests, covering everything from cancer and fibroid to liver, kidney, malaria, and typhoid screenings.

To her relief, every single test came out negative. She expressed deep gratitude for what she described as divine protection:

Doctors, however, diagnosed her with extreme exhaustion, a condition they say resulted from long periods of non-stop work.

Sarah admitted she has been working nonstop since December, even after her staff travelled for the holidays. She said she took no breaks, no stretches, and no moments to rest.

“No days off, no nothing… just a walking corpse working tirelessly to cater for others, forgetting myself,” she wrote.

The actress, known for her charitable efforts towards children and women, said her drive to help others led her to overlook her own health.

Read her post below:

Fans sympathise with Sarah Martins

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@trish_oj stated:

"please get well soon love🙏 Sending you plenty of hugs"

@chiretty wrote:

"Wish you quick recovery Nnem ❤️❤️. The Lord is your strength. Please, try and rest too cos of stress"

@nwankpa_kaycee noted:

"Let us always remember to take care of the body that makes the money,a lot of us don't take out time to rest and rejuvenate our bodies,she was lucky that she didn't slump and join the host of heaven from there considering our poor medical system in Nigeria but El-Roi gave her yet another chance to be alive in the land of the living,not everyone would be as lucky as she was...May God restore your health speedily."

@ _ifeomavivian stated:

"This was me last year April... did all the test including bone tattoo biopsy, ECG and all organ check. All were negative to the glory of God. I suffered for 6months going on and off hospital thank God for good friends and family. I later tested for ulcer and it was positive. Started treatment and now I'm fine. Mama you ll be alright by his grace. Stress is not good"

Sarah Martins says that doctors conducted over 32 comprehensive tests on her.

