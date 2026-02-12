A video of Peller listening and vibing to Wizkid's music has surfaced online as he shared what he feels about it

In the recording, he was driving in the company of one of his team members when he commented about the singer

What he said about Wizkid's music generated series of reactions among fans of the streamer and singer

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has shared his view about the songs of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

The content creator was driving with one of his team members when he began listening to one of Wizkid’s songs. He was vibing to the music when he made a comment about it. According to him, Wizkid’s song gives boring vibes.

Peller added that once people start listening to the track, they may begin to feel sleepy.

The streamer later praised the music star before getting distracted by a lady who was passing by as they drove.

Fans react to Peller’s comment

Music fans were divided over the streamer's remark about Wizkid. Some agreed with him and said they had told their friends, who are members of FC, that the singer’s songs can feel boring.

One fan described Wizkid’s song as a lullaby meant to put babies to sleep. Others said they do not enjoy listening to some of his songs because they do not match their mood.

Peller’s perception of Wizkid

Despite his recent comment, Peller has often expressed admiration for Wizkid. He previously stated that he would like to feature the singer on his livestream, after hosting Davido.

He also spoke warmly about Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife, revealing that he sent him a direct message. According to Peller, he told Boluwatife that he would like to host his father on his livestream.

Here is Peller's X video below:

What fans said about Peller's video

Fans of Peller agreed with him as they joiined him in analysing the song of the music star. Here are few commebts below:

@whit3_092 reacted:

"You know if you report it accordingly, you will still get the traction, you want or more than But una brain is always on the negative side."

@Prasco02 stated:

"lol this Peller cook."

@kingteflon1071 shared:

"No lies about that I keep telling my fc friends the same thing he sings lullaby his songs are to pet kids to bed."

@o_t_f_30 wrote:

"Well he’s not lying same reason I hate listening to Wizkid songs he don’t have any songs that work with my mood."

