Tems, Burna Boy Dethrone South African Legends to Become Africa's All-Time Billboard Kings
- Tems and Burna Boy have moved past Seether to become the African artists with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries in history
- Both artists secured their record-breaking entries through high-profile collaborations on American rapper J. Cole’s latest masterpiece, The Fall-Off
- The "African Giant" has set a secondary, unprecedented record as the first African artist to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive years
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Nigerian music stars Tems and Burna Boy have reached a new career milestone after becoming the African artists with the most entries on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 chart.
The duo achieved the feat after earning new spots on the chart through their features on J. Cole’s latest album, The Fall-Off.
Before the new entries, Tems and Burna Boy were tied with South African rock band Seether, with each act having seven songs on the prestigious chart.
That tie has now been broken. Two songs from J. Cole’s album made their debut on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.
“Bounce Road Blues,” featuring Tems and Future, entered the chart at number 34. Meanwhile, “Only You,” which features Burna Boy, debuted at number 78.
With these new entries, both Nigerian stars now have eight songs each on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest number ever recorded by any African artist.
Tems dominates the year
For Tems, the latest milestone adds to what has already been a remarkable year.
The singer has now earned three Billboard Hot 100 entries in 2026 alone.
Her entries this year include “Raindance” with Dave, “What You Need,” and the newly released “Bounce Road Blues.”
So far, she holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 appearances by any African artist this year.
Burna Boy’s six-year streak continues
Burna Boy, on the other hand, has achieved another historic feat.
The Grammy-winning singer has now become the first African artist to have at least one song on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive years.
His entries over the years include: “Loved By You” (2021), “Last Last” (2022), “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” and “Talibans II” (2023), “Just Like Me” and “We Pray” (2024), “WGFT” (2025) and“Only You” (2026)
The consistent presence on the global chart further cements his status as one of Africa’s biggest musical exports.
Legit.ng recalls Tems recently found herself at the centre of a cultural debate after boldly declaring that she is “a Jesus baby.” The superstar made the statement during a red-carpet interview at the 2025 Fashion Awards.
The singer was asked a simple question about her zodiac sign, but her response took an unexpected turn.
Adult film maker shares fantasy with Tems
Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial American adult content creator, King Nasir, opened up about his deep admiration for Tems.
In a recent interview with Nigerian content creator Egungun, Nasir, who is currently in Nigeria, described the artist as his 'female Nigerian crush'.
He added that he wouldn’t hesitate to spend time with the singer if given the chance, remarking, “My female crush is Tems. Film or not filming, whatever she wants to do, I’m down."
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.