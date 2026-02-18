Tems and Burna Boy have moved past Seether to become the African artists with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries in history

Both artists secured their record-breaking entries through high-profile collaborations on American rapper J. Cole’s latest masterpiece, The Fall-Off

The "African Giant" has set a secondary, unprecedented record as the first African artist to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive years

Nigerian music stars Tems and Burna Boy have reached a new career milestone after becoming the African artists with the most entries on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 chart.

The duo achieved the feat after earning new spots on the chart through their features on J. Cole’s latest album, The Fall-Off.

Before the new entries, Tems and Burna Boy were tied with South African rock band Seether, with each act having seven songs on the prestigious chart.

Tems and Burna Boy move past Seether to become the African artists with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries in history. Photos: Tems/Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

That tie has now been broken. Two songs from J. Cole’s album made their debut on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

“Bounce Road Blues,” featuring Tems and Future, entered the chart at number 34. Meanwhile, “Only You,” which features Burna Boy, debuted at number 78.

With these new entries, both Nigerian stars now have eight songs each on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest number ever recorded by any African artist.

Tems dominates the year

For Tems, the latest milestone adds to what has already been a remarkable year.

The singer has now earned three Billboard Hot 100 entries in 2026 alone.

Her entries this year include “Raindance” with Dave, “What You Need,” and the newly released “Bounce Road Blues.”

So far, she holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 appearances by any African artist this year.

Burna Boy’s six-year streak continues

Burna Boy, on the other hand, has achieved another historic feat.

The Grammy-winning singer has now become the first African artist to have at least one song on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive years.

His entries over the years include: “Loved By You” (2021), “Last Last” (2022), “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” and “Talibans II” (2023), “Just Like Me” and “We Pray” (2024), “WGFT” (2025) and“Only You” (2026)

The consistent presence on the global chart further cements his status as one of Africa’s biggest musical exports.

Legit.ng recalls Tems recently found herself at the centre of a cultural debate after boldly declaring that she is “a Jesus baby.” The superstar made the statement during a red-carpet interview at the 2025 Fashion Awards.

The singer was asked a simple question about her zodiac sign, but her response took an unexpected turn.

Tems has now earned three Billboard Hot 100 entries in 2026 alone. Photo: Tems.

Source: Instagram

Adult film maker shares fantasy with Tems

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial American adult content creator, King Nasir, opened up about his deep admiration for Tems.

In a recent interview with Nigerian content creator Egungun, Nasir, who is currently in Nigeria, described the artist as his 'female Nigerian crush'.

He added that he wouldn’t hesitate to spend time with the singer if given the chance, remarking, “My female crush is Tems. Film or not filming, whatever she wants to do, I’m down."

Source: Legit.ng