A fierce legal battle has broken out over the ownership of Afrobeats star Burna Boy’s early music catalogue, involving his former record label and his current management team.

The dispute, which began in mid-2024, has now escalated into lawsuits in the Federal High Courts of Lagos and Port Harcourt, alongside criminal charges.

The controversy stems from the sale of Burna Boy’s master recordings and intellectual property, which has now been challenged in court as unlawful.

The conflict started when Aristokrat Music, the label that signed Burna Boy in 2011, allegedly transferred his early works to Spaceship Music, the imprint run by the singer and his mother, Bose Ogulu.

However, 960 Music Group, which owns a 40 per cent stake in Aristokrat, insists that the deal was carried out without their consent or board approval.

They argue that the company’s most valuable assets were sold secretly, leaving them sidelined in a decision that directly affects their investment.

According to The Channels TV, 960 Music has approached the Port Harcourt court to nullify the sale, claiming that their rights as shareholders were ignored.

The company maintains that the transaction was finalised without proper corporate governance, and they are demanding that the assets be returned.

This has placed Burna Boy’s early hits, including Like to Party and Tonight, in a state of legal uncertainty.

Criminal charges against Aristokrat's founder

The Force Criminal Investigation Department has filed charges against Piriye Isokrari, founder of Aristokrat Records, after investigating allegations of fraud raised by 960 Music.

He is accused of diverting proceeds from the multi-million dollar sale for personal use and failing to follow corporate governance rules.

The allegations also include breach of fiduciary duty, with claims that he struck a private deal with Spaceship Music that excluded his partners.

Burna Boy’s catalogue in legal dispute

The situation is complicated for the Grammy Award-winning singer.

While the 2024 deal may have been intended to give him full control of his early masters, the alleged irregularities have left those works in dispute.

If the court rules in favour of 960 Music, Spaceship Music could lose the rights to Burna Boy’s breakout songs, returning them to Aristokrat’s original partners.

