Arsenal blew a two-goal lead to draw against Wolves at Molineux to dampen further their chances of winning the Premier League

Angry Gunners fans are calling for Mikel Arteta’s removal if the Gunners fail to win the EPL this season

Despite the setback, Arsenal remain five points clear at the top of the table ahead of Manchester City

Arsenal supporters erupted in frustration following their 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, a result that saw the Gunners surrender a two-goal lead.

The North London side had the opportunity to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League to seven points, but a late Wolves comeback ensured the points were shared.

Arsenal blew a 2-0 lead in dramatic fashion to draw at Wolves and missed the chance to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League. Photo by Michael Regan

As seen on BBC Sports, Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal an early lead inside five minutes, and Piero Hincapié doubled the advantage in the 56th minute after a VAR review confirmed he was onside.

Yet Hugo Bueno’s brilliant goal in the 61st minute sparked Wolves’ revival, and debutant Tom Edozie secured a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time.

Angry Arsenal fans hold Arteta accountable

Many Arsenal fans have been quick to place the blame squarely on manager Mikel Arteta following the draw.

Arsenal fans have turned on manager Mikel Arteta after the Gunners dropped crucial points in the Premier League title race. Photo by Michael Regan

Social media responses highlighted the intense pressure on the Spaniard to deliver the Premier League title this season.

Mazi Olisaemeka tweeted:

“I don’t care if he wins the Carabao or FA cup. I don’t even care if he wins the UCL. If Arteta loses this EPL especially from that healthy advantage we had over City, he should walk away. OUT!

Anyone can win a cup competition. League titles is where you are judged as a manager.”

JJ Omojuwa added:

“I can't defend Arteta beyond this Spring o. He needs to win either of the UCL or the Premier League, otherwise even he would know at that point.”

Eduarfo Hagn also shared his frustration:

“Arteta has a lot to answer for. He’s playing Jurrien Timber until his bones fall off. Persists with the same stupid dynamics that have not worked for ages.

“If Arsenal do not win this Premier League, he has to go. There shouldn’t be another chance.”

Other fans highlighted tactical errors and poor performances:

Sxnti posted:

“Christian Norgaard couldn't have had a worse game than Zubimendi today.. Arteta sometimes man smh.”

Gabeast tweeted:

“Arteta's fear of losing is bigger than his desire to win, that's why we have so many useless draws.”

Samo Agbero added:

“We don’t deserve to win this league. This is not the attitude of champions. What confuses me is if it’s down to Arteta or it’s the players, or both. I don’t understand it. They’re capitulating for the 4th season running, IN THE SAME FASHION!!! Nah..”

Arsenal’s EPL hopes still alive

Despite fan outrage, Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table, five points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Since Arteta’s appointment in 2019, the Spaniard has transformed the Gunners into a consistent title challenger, reviving hopes of ending a nearly two-decade league title drought, YEN.com.gh reports.

While recent inconsistencies have raised questions about the Gunners’ ability to maintain their form, the Premier League race is far from over.

Arsenal still have a chance to lift their first league crown since 2004, but supporters are making it clear that patience may be running thin if further points slip away.

Supercomputer updates Premier League winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta supercomputer has made a major adjustment in its projection following Arsenal's draw against Wolves.

The North London club’s probability of lifting the trophy now stands at 79.69%, down from previous highs of 85.8% and 90.14%. In contrast, Manchester City’s chances have climbed steadily to 17.26%.

