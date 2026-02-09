Nigerian singer Portable accused his girlfriend, Queen Dami, of publicly denying him despite their recent reconciliation

The singer questioned her reasons for the denial and shared how he has been supporting her

Portable’s online confrontation made waves online as fans and netizens criticised the couples

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has accused his girlfriend, Queen Dami, of publicly denying him despite their alleged private relationship.

The singer made the claim during a recent live video that has since sparked reactions online.

Portable exposes alleged secret relationship with Queen Dami. Credit: @portablebaeby, @queendami

Source: Instagram

According to Portable, Queen Dami, the former wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, denied knowing him during a live session with social media personality Salo.

He described her statement as false, insisting that they had reconciled and had been back together for some time.

The singer claimed he had been spending most nights with her and questioned why she would deny their relationship in public.

Portable further alleged that Queen Dami should have used the opportunity to tell people in Ibadan that they were back together so they could forgive him, adding that he had been financially supporting her.

He expressed disappointment over what he described as her sudden change of stance.

In the same live video, the father of seven made controversial remarks about relationships and loyalty.

He stated that all his property belongs to his wife, Bewaji, whom he praised for standing by him when he had nothing. As of the time of reporting, Queen Dami has not publicly responded to Portable’s claims.

“A few days ago, Salo asked Queen Dami about me on her live video, and she said I didn’t exist. This was a lady I had sxx with throughout the night before she went live. I was even beside her on the bed. I wanted to ask her why she was denying me. Does she not want people to know we are back together?”

Watch him speak below:

Portable trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

@Fagbohun_AB said:

"I doubt it There's one thing about PORTABLE, he always wanna gaslight things and make people look bad..... He did that to gaslight DAMI, now watch Dami go irate with portable subbing her back after the back nd forth However, I won't be surprised if she accepted him also."

@Adexsammy10 said:

"This people are tooo ugly for my liking."

@OloriSiji1 said:

"Haaaaaaaaaaaa Portable ti tu asiri o."

@Rilworkinc said:

"Portable being denied by Queen Dami while literally sitting next to him is peak chaos. Imagine having fun together then watching her tell the world say you no dey exist is just a desperate move for clout or privacy that backfires every time. She needs to own it or let it go."

Portable opens up on alleged private affair with Queen Dami. Credit: @portablebaeby, @queendami

Source: Instagram

Ashabi Simple opens up on being Portable's wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Ashabi Simple granted an interview where she talked about her relationship with the singer.

She stated that she was afraid when she started dating Portable because she felt a lot of people would taunt her.

The actress said that her husband has been trying and he had promised to do more for her. She added that she was happy with the singer.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng