Fuel imports surge as marketers compete against Dangote Refinery's dominance

Heightened tanker activity signals boosted supply across Lagos and Port Harcourt

Nigeria's fuel market shows signs of stabilisation and potential price relief ahead

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A surge in fuel imports is reshaping Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market, as independent marketers intensify supply efforts to rival the dominance of the Dangote Refinery.

Days after the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) issued six new import licences, multiple vessels carrying petrol (PMS), diesel (AGO), and butane have berthed across key terminals in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Marketers may crash petrol prices soon as fuel imports surge across Nigeria. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Industry data from PetroleumPriceNG shows heightened tanker activity between March 27 and April 1, 2026, signalling a coordinated push by marketers such as Bovas and Matrix Energy to stabilise supply and ease pricing pressure.

Rising vessel traffic signals a supply boost

The influx of vessels highlights a more active marine logistics network, with multi-point discharge and coastal redistribution improving delivery timelines nationwide.

In Lagos, several tankers were discharged or queued for delivery at major depots. These include PMS cargoes handled by NIPCO, Rain Oil, and Ardova, alongside diesel shipments awaiting berth at Apapa.

A butane vessel linked to ALGASCO and Ardova also awaits clearance at Bonny.

Notably, a 25,000-metric-tonne PMS cargo designated for Bovas is positioned for discharge, underscoring the company’s growing role in fuel importation.

In Port Harcourt, Matrix Energy is receiving a 23,000-metric-tonne PMS shipment at the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, further strengthening supply in the eastern corridor.

Competition heats up

The renewed import activity comes amid efforts by marketers to counterbalance supply from the Dangote Refinery, which has played a central role in recent months.

Analysts say the entry of more importers could help moderate fuel prices by increasing competition and reducing reliance on a single dominant supplier.

New petrol prices to emerge as marketers import fuel to rival Dangote Refinery. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Outlook: Stability, possible price relief

With steady inflows and improved distribution efficiency, Nigeria’s fuel market is showing signs of stabilisation. Faster vessel turnaround times and better depot replenishment are expected to ease short-term supply constraints.

If the trend continues, consumers could see improved product availability and potential price relief in the coming weeks, particularly as marketers leverage increased volumes to compete more aggressively.

Marketers import fuel amid Dangote Refinery’s N1,200/Litre

as earlier reported that as Nigerians struggle with rising fuel costs, petroleum marketers have begun importing petrol and diesel in what appears to be an attempt to stabilise supply and challenge the growing dominance of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in the downstream market.

Shipping data shows that vessels carrying about 129,000 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) are scheduled to arrive at Lagos ports between March 14 and March 17, 2026.

The development comes at a time when petrol prices have surged nationwide after the Dangote refinery raised its gantry price to N1,175 per litre, pushing retail pump prices in many locations above N1,200 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng