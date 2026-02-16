Rapper Vic O has shared a video of his whereabouts, and fans were worried after seeing the recording

In the video, he appeared to be behind bars as he showed a view of a police station, with noises heard in the background

Many people asked questions after he made a request to his fans in the caption while giving an update

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper Victor Ncha Odu, popularly known as Vic O, has cried out for help from detention as a video of him behind bars surfaced online.

The music star, who lost his parents a few years ago, appeared to be in a pitiable condition in the recording as he spoke about his plight.

According to him, he has been in custody since before the Valentine’s Day celebration and is expected to be taken to court on Monday, February 16, 2026, in Calabar.

However, he did not disclose the nature of his alleged offence in the video.

Vic O begs fans for help

In the caption of the video, he asked fans to come to his aid, stating that he does not have money to pay for bail.

The After Party crooner was shirtless as he spoke from behind the iron bars of the cell where he was being held. His bank account details were included in the caption, with a plea for people to support him financially so he could secure bail.

Fans react to Vic O’s video

Reactions have trailed the video, with many fans asking about the nature of his alleged offence and why he did not disclose it in his post so people could better understand the situation before offering help.

Another fan jokingly questioned why he wanted to leave detention, recalling a past lyric where Vic O said that if rapping was a crime, he should be jailed for it because he was not ready to stop making music.

Singers who have been jailed in the past

Recall that a few weeks ago, street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi, better known as Portable, was seen in a disturbing video crying uncontrollably behind bars. He was initially seen resisting arrest before he was forcefully taken away.

Last year, another music star, Speed Darlington, was also arrested following a defamation allegation reportedly linked to Burna Boy.

@depanther77 commented:

"No justice in this country sha."

@bissiriyu reacted:

"It's not possible for him not to know the reason for his arrest except he wants to be mischievous about it."

@William19Prisca shared:

"If it’s because of he’s music then they should give him 12-15 years sef."

@LarxEze wrote:

"Old me would have thought this was not possible but I guess I have seen it happen before, imagine arresting before formulating an offense for him."

Vic O set to quit music

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Vic O created a stir online with an announcement he made on his social media page.

He said that he was set to quit music and take up a new trade because Nigerians don't deserve him.

Vic O lamented in the trending video that he deserves to be treated better for his contribution to the music industry.

