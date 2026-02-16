Nigerian rapper Vector Tha Viper has sparked conversation after sharing his thoughts on former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi's intelligence and public influence

The music star cautioned Nigerians to be careful of highly intelligent people like Obi, who know their books well and can speak convincingly

Vector's comments triggered mixed reactions online, with some fans praising him, while others questioned his intelligence

Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known as Vector Tha Viper, has stirred fresh discussion after cautioning Nigerians to be mindful of the influence of former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

He made the remarks recently during his appearance on The BTC Podcast, where he was asked whether Obi was overhyped or if his popularity should be taken more seriously.

Vector Tha Viper explained that Obi’s intelligence and ability to connect with people make him a figure Nigerians should pay close attention to.

The rapper stressed that his comments were not intended to discredit Obi’s achievements or political journey. Instead, he pointed out that individuals with strong academic grounding and persuasive communication skills often hold significant sway, and this influence should not be underestimated.

He noted that Obi’s background in philosophy and his consistent call for Nigerians to “go and verify” reflect a man who understands how to present ideas convincingly.

Vector further clarified that he had no personal grievances or negative information about Obi. His caution was more about recognising the power of highly intelligent leaders who can shape public opinion.

He explained that such figures can be “hot” in the sense that their appeal and intellect make them stand out, which is why Nigerians should remain discerning.

Peter Obi rose to national prominence during the 2023 general elections as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate. His campaign drew strong support, especially among young Nigerians, who admired his emphasis on accountability and transparency.

Although he did not win, Obi’s influence has remained visible in public discourse, with many still viewing him as a symbol of change, even after he left the Labour Party for ADC.

Watch Vector Tha Viper's video below:

Netizens react to Vector's comments

@Tjslyy said:

"If you listen to PO speak, you will know intelligence is not something you can ascribe to him."

@AjahChiom495 commented:

"Vector is absolutely correct..vector na smart kid o so dont think hes been tribalistic."

@izakingbacrown wrote:

"Did this guy answer the interviewer's question,is it just me that thinks he's far from intelligence. Intelligence is not in trying to sound intelligent, it's not by trying to make people think you're deep and then at the end of the day you leave people confused. Na why MI pass am."

@RichieKenJnr2 reacted:

"Just look at this guy lol. Is he scared to say what's on his mind or what we already know? He just they mixup alphabetical order all bcos he was asked of Peter Obi?A G K Q M B.. brooo speak your mind and stop mixing up. You no like em, you no like me period."

@miitmii said:

"Many of these musicians and artists in Nigeria are clowns. You think with music this one is exposed, until you hear him talk about politics in Nigeria's. Nonsense mentality. A country that is being rapped by corrupt politicians and you see a man who has a track record as governor who invests so much in education & healthcare, hasn't taken money from the govt since he left office and you think he cannot be given a chance??"

Vector speaks on Lekki mosque banner controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vector shared his take on the banner in front of Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos, which had the inscription "Jesus Christ is not God".

According to the music star, it was an attempt to trigger religious unrest in Lagos. He said the incident was aimed at causing division among the people and recalled a past tribal clash he experienced in the city.

Vector said he was laughing at those who wanted to instigate religious violence. In a recent development, the banner had been taken down from the mosque.

