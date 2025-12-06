Sola Ogudugu, the mother of Boluwatife Balogun, popularly known as Champz, is over the moon as her son achieves a major career milestone on Spotify.

The rising musician has officially surpassed one million monthly listeners on Spotify, making him the youngest Nigerian artist ever to hit the mark within three weeks.

Wizkid's baby mama, Sola Ogudugu, is joyful as son Champz hit 1 million Spotify listeners. Source: o.oluwanishola

The impressive feat was first shared by AlbumTalkzHQ on X, and a quick check by Legit.ng confirmed that Champz currently boasts 1,004,060 listeners on the global streaming platform.

An excited Sola, who once defended her son against critics, took to Instagram to celebrate how far they’ve come, expressing heartfelt gratitude to fans for their unwavering support.

She wrote:

“GOD BLESS EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU!!!! We are sooo Grateful 🥹🥹 THANK YOU!!! 🙏🏽❤️.”

Champz’s Rapid Rise Since Debut EP

In November, Boluwatife generated a major buzz online after announcing his official entry into the music scene with the release of his debut EP, Champion Arrival. He shared behind-the-scenes footage of himself working diligently in the studio, which his mother and his manager strongly supported.

Within just five hours of release, the project debuted at No. 1 on several digital platforms. Reports also show that Champion Arrival is charting in 16 countries on Apple Music and currently sits at No. 71 on the UK Apple Music Top Albums chart. The achievement also makes him the youngest African artist to top the Apple Music Nigeria Top Albums chart.

How Fans Reacted to Champz's Spotify Milestone

Legit gathered reactions from fans and well-wishers who were not entirely surprised by Boluwatife's fast rise, citing his musical talent as a genetic gift from his father.

@AdamLawal_101 stated:

WTH!!! I never knew this was Boluwatife ooo… I like the song by just listening to it… Omo talent dey blood

@codesaa said:

Papa deyy break record, pikin deyy break record!!!! Glory be to God😤🙌🏽

@unboxwithfaad added:

Well Deserved!!! Champion Montana ti de be!!!!😍😍

@xander__kage_ noted:

Let’s give it up for Mama Champz 👏👏.. Manager of the month 🏆

@i_am_mz_jay stated:

Omo ti eya ba bi eya ni jor. Lion no go ever born goat 😂😂 [Translation: An elephant can never give birth to a sheep; a descendant of a blade would always be sharp.]

@dorcy02 opined:

He said his haters gon regret his daddy ain’t wear latex!! He never lied!😍

@chocorussboy_emi noted:

I wan know if these people go talk say pikin sef be farmer 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️As it should be!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 congratulations mama champ.🩷🩷 I really like the song. Greater heights and more hits.

Wizkid Reacts to Son’s Debut

Legit earlier reported that while attending a Knicks game in New York, Wizkid was asked about his son’s musical breakthrough during a brief chat with the press. The proud father didn’t hold back his excitement as he gushed over Champz’s talent and expressed love for the EP.

Boluwatife's mother also expressed her gratitude to everyone for supporting her son’s musical journey, noting that “they did it” together.

