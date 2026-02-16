Ifanyi Nwodo shared his story after being released from prison, claiming he was once known as musician Jay Splash

He said Christ Embassy intervened in his release and expressed willingness to rebuild his life through honest work

The TikTok interview sparked mixed reactions, with some viewers recognising him and others calling for support

A Nigerian man identified as Ifanyi Nwodo has drawn attention online after sharing his life story following his recent release from prison.

In a video interview posted on TikTok by content creator @sammynoir_, the man introduced himself as Ifanyi. He stated that he was once known in the music scene by the stage name Jay Splash.

According to him, he was a popular artist in the past and encouraged the content creator to search his name online, claiming his photos could still be found on the internet.

“I came out from prison last Thursday,” he said. "It's me. Check. Google 2008, you will see my picture there. Check your Facebook, check the one with Google, I'm telling you."

The man explained that his release was made possible through the intervention of Christ Embassy, a Christian ministry led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Man released from prison claims celebrity status

During the conversation in a ventilated restaurant, the TikToker noticed that Ifanyi was shivering and appeared weak. He attributed the shivering to cold and explained that prison conditions did not include the use of fans.

He also declined food at the restaurant, saying peppery meals cause him discomfort and make him feel disoriented.

In his words:

"Sir if I eat peppered food, you won't like my display here. It makes me to scream and shout. Like it makes me feel disorganised. You will feel embarrassed, please."

Despite his situation, Ifanyi stated that he was not seeking financial assistance. Instead, he appealed for help to restart his life.

According to the TikTok video, he expressed willingness to engage in honest work, including hawking water or soft drinks by the roadside, as he works toward rebuilding his future.

Reactions to man's jail-to-freedom story

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Some of the comments are below.

Omee975 wrote:

"I’m crying y’all. Make una help am Omo life don bring this guy to square one."

Peace Kelechi said:

"I know him very well at Lekki back in days I was the one who gave him transport the very the day he came out from prison to travel to see his family last year."

O~tutu commented:

"This man has ulcer! Just offer the help you can please."

KING MIMI stated:

"Yes this is Jay splash. Wat happened to him ?? pls help him."

