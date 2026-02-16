A Nigerian man lamented after the UK university refused to refund his deposit after his student visa was denied

The total amount he spent during the process got people talking, as revealed by a TikTok user who narrated the incident

Details about why his UK student visa was denied have also emerged, sparking reactions from netizens who saw the video

An intending student of a university in the United Kingdom is in pain after his visa was denied.

He applied to the university, paid the required deposit, got his unconditional offer, but he was denied the UK visa.

A Nigerian man's visa get denied, cries out over refusal to refund deposit. Photo: @peacemakerofhull

Source: TikTok

The story was shared by a TikTok user, @peacemakerofhull, who claimed to know the person involved in the situation.

He revealed the total amount that the intending student had spent so far, and shared the information he was told by the person affected.

He partly said:

“This person applied to the university and paid the required deposit of £4,000. He got his unconditional offer and CAS, then applied for his visa.”

The man further narrated why the intending student's visa was rejected during the interview.

“He’s been downcast. He’s been in the hospital. This is because he sold his land and property to get this visa. He’s been in the hospital suffering, trying to pay back loans.”

Full story in TikTok video below:

Reactions trail man's visa denial experience

@nikeyprecious said:

"No body talks about how draining and stressful Visa Application processes are.. may God see everyone through .. let him ask to defer the admission to the next intake.. that will help."

@dorotfs6000 said:

"I had same issue with Ashton University, UKVI I did same to me for an MRes Program, I was not denied rather they didn't make a decision up until the Resumtion deadline and the school asked me to withdraw my application, school refunded my deposit of 5000pounds but till date UKVI has not refunded my Visa Application and IHS fees, Nigerians are suffering because the Government is dead, the UK Government is exploiting Nigerians and our government is docile."

@AlinkoGh said:

"It is the policy of most of the UK universities that your deposit will not be refunded if the applicant fails the UKVI credibility interview. So I don’t think he will get his money back. It has even happened to my friends who applied to University of Hull and failed the ukvi credibility interview."

@Krz said:

"If it’s university of hull… it’s stated that the £4000 deposits is non refundable… so sorry abt that."

A man cries out as UK university refuses refund after visa denial. Photo: Unsplash

Source: UGC

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng