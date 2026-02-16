A Nigerian lady expressed her happiness on social media after paying for her mother's flight from Nigeria to the United States

In a now-viral tweet shared via her official account, she recounted how her journey had started on a rough path, but she had persevered

While concluding her story, she prayed that all parents would live long enough to enjoy the fruits of their sacrifices for their children

A Nigerian lady celebrated a great achievement online after paying for her mother's flight from Nigeria to the United States.

She shared her emotional journey on the micro-blogging platform, X, recounting the struggles she faced in pursuing her nursing career.

Lady rejoices after paying mum's flight fee

Her journey, which began in 2010, was ravaged by hardship, but against all odds, her determination led to her success as a nurse in the US.

Growing up, the lady's parents had instilled in her the belief that she would one day work in the United States.

Despite facing numerous challenges, the lady identified as @ucyberry on X, remained focused on her goal, working hard as a classroom assistant to make ends meet.

It was her mother's faith and support that gave her the strength to persevere, even when the odds seemed insurmountable.

She admitted that her mother had played a huge role in her nursing school journey, paying her tuition fees and accompanying her on a trip across states to secure her place.

Years later, the woman was able to repay her mother's sacrifices in a profound way, covering the full cost of her flight to the US.

This moment was however, made bittersweet by the fact that her father, who had also supported her throughout her journey, had passed away.

Her emotional post ended with a heartfelt prayer, expressing her hope that all parents would live long enough to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

In her words:

"Today I paid for my mum’s flight from Nigeria to the United States in full. No installments. No payment plan. And I can’t stop thinking about how this journey started. In 2010, I earned ₦11,000 working as a classroom assistant and had almost lost hope of getting into nursing school. One Saturday evening, my mum said: “Pack your things. We’re going to the school tomorrow.”

"We travelled across states with no connection, no plan just faith. My department wanted 60 nursing students. They already had 59 accepted. We were told it was full until one last slot appeared. My mum paid my tuition even before my dad could send it. My parents always told me: “One day you will work in the United States.” Today, I’ve been a nurse for almost 11 years and working in the US for over a year. My dad is late now. But today, I paid for my mum’s ticket in full. I pray our parents live long enough to enjoy the fruits of their sacrifices."

Reactions as lady pays flight fee for mum

Nigerians congratulated her in the comments section.

King Solo said:

"Congrats nne. May God bless u. The year I got admission to study medicine, my dad fell ill and passed 2years later, he was still calling me doc b4 he kpai. even though I couldn't further, I later went back and did physics, but still love medicine tho, idk if I will be a doc again."

Emma OK said:

"Inspiring. This is what I love to see on X. May your grace send light and hope to others working towards their dreams."

Imole wrote:

"This is beautiful to read, may mum enjoy more fruits of labour in good health and wealth."

Christopher Okoli said:

"She deserves it and even more. I wish mine was around. Please take care of her very well. All the best."

Trinity added:

"God will not forget you, as you did not forget your mum's sacrifice. Keep it up and God bless you."

