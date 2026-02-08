Tonto Dikeh shared how her first encounter with Pastor Jerry Eze’s ministry left a deep spiritual impression on her

The actress revealed that she immediately perceived God’s hand upon the clergyman, even when his ministry was still young

She further went on to talk about the recent NSPPD Nigeria conference and what she experienced

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has opened up about her first encounter with popular clergyman, Pastor Jerry Eze, revealing how she immediately sensed the hand of God upon his life and ministry.

The actress shared her testimony while posting photos from the latest edition of Pastor Jerry Eze’s New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) program held in Lagos.

According to Tonto, her encounter with the pastor dates back five years ago, when the NSPPD altar was still in its early days.

Tonto said the moment she watched Pastor Jerry Eze pray, she perceived God’s hand upon him, describing the witness in her spirit as unmistakable and unshakable.

She explained that her spiritual discernment, which she believes comes from being born again and rooted in the Word of God, helped her see beyond noise, popularity, and public attention.

The actress stated that she knew God had raised Pastor Jerry Eze as a prophet for this generation, sent to preserve, restore, and realign destinies. Despite her conviction, she said she remained cautious and chose to observe from a distance.

Drawing from her experience in the entertainment industry, Tonto noted that she understands systems, stages, and spirits, adding that she can easily recognise those truly called and commissioned by God.

Tonto Dikeh expressed gratitude for her spiritual journey, acknowledging that while salvation took its process, grace ultimately prevailed.

She said she now stands boldly and unashamed, proud to be associated with Pastor Jerry Eze and his ministry.

The actress concluded by expressing her pride in being called Pastor Jerry Eze’s daughter and being disciplined under his grace, describing the recent NSPPD gathering as extraordinary and filled with God’s undeniable presence.

Tonto DIkeh on duty at prayer crusade

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh caused a stir with a video showing her on duty at Pastor Jerry Eze's crusade ground in Lagos on Friday, February 6.

The video captured the actress, alongside others, coordinating setup at Tafawa Balewa Square where the 2026 New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) prayer conference is set to take place.

She was seen arranging chairs and equipment amid a bustling team of workers.

