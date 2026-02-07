Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill's son, King Andre, has shared the handwritten prayer request that reunited his parents after 10 years

The young boy shared how he had joined his mother in a 21-day fast, which led him to write what he wanted from God

He also expressed his love for his father while sending an important message to mothers about their children's prayer lives

King Andre, the son of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and businessman Olakunle Churchill, warmed hearts online after he shared his handwritten prayer request that reunited his parents after ten years of conflict.

Recall that Tonto, during her testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze's church, revealed that a decade-long period of bitterness, public shame, and toxicity was divinely mended by God through the prayer request of her 10-year-old son, King Andre.

Tonto Dikeh’s son King Andre shares his heartfelt prayer request to God. Credit: kingandre

During a 21-day fast, the young boy wrote down seven things he wanted from God. One of his specific requests was for the "embassy" to release his passport.

The movie star revealed that she had told her son that his passport was being held by an embassy to protect him from the reality of the conflict, while in truth it was in his father's possession.

She, however, disclosed that Olakunle miraculously contacted her, saying he wanted to hand her their son's document, leading to their reconciliation.

Sharing a picture of his handwritten prayer request, King Andre gushed about his father as he wrote:

"God is still writing my story. During the 21 days of fasting, I made a simple and sincere prayer request, and God answered beyond my expectations. I fasted with Mommy, prayed fervently, and continually sealed my prayers with daily communion. God did not just give me a passport. He restored something far more precious. He brought my father’s love and warmth back into my life. For that, I am deeply grateful. I love you, Daddy, @olakunlechurchill Please check the last slide for my prayer point."

Tonto Dikeh’s son King Andre expresses love for his father, Olakunle Churchill. Credit: kingandre

"Dear Mommies, please continue to draw your children closer to God. He is deeply interested in us, especially us young ones, and He desires a genuine relationship with us. Thank you to my best friend, @tontolet," he added.

Swipe through the post below to see King Andre's handwritten prayer request that reconnected his parents:

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh's son speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

chumzylove3760 said:

"God bless your new home that you found."

kodydkodynator commented:

"Awwww, the last slide is such a treasure God is faithful."

matawah_5 said:

"Awwwwq God bless you and protect you and your family."

