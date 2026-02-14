Pastor Chris Okafor has shared a post to mark Valentine’s Day after Doris Ogala released a video calling him out

The actress had shared a video collage alleging what the cleric did to one of his daughters, Amarachi

In his post, he shared loved-up pictures of himself and his new wife while sending a strong message that fans said Doris should not see

Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City, has shared a post amid fresh allegations made by his alleged lover, Doris Ogala.

The actress had claimed in a video that the cleric assaulted one of his daughters, Amarachi, while she was living with him.

According to her, the young woman allegedly confronted her father over claims that he brought different church members home and had affairs with them.

Ogala also alleged that the cleric brought his mother-in-law to the house, which the daughter reportedly could no longer tolerate.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Pastor Chris Okafor was unbothered by Ogala's allegations, he posted loved-up pictures of himself and his new wife as they spent time together.

Pastor Chris Okafor speaks about love, forgiveness

In the caption, the cleric sent a message to the public, extending his heartfelt love and urging people to reflect on the love of Christ.

He stated that true love is an expression of God’s heart towards humanity and prayed that people around the world would be filled with God’s love, forgiveness, and peace that surpasses all understanding.

Pastor Okafor also prayed that people would experience meaningful connections and the strength of community.

Recall that the cleric had earlier taken a break from church activities at the height of the allegations made against him by Doris Ogala and his alleged baby mama.

One of his church branches abroad was also reportedly closed following the controversy surrounding him.

Here is Pastor Chris Okafor's Instagram post below:

Fans share take about Okafor's post

Reactions have trailed the post shared by the cleric amid the new allegations made against him. Here are comments below

@agbidijoy_timothy said:

"Ashawo pastor father of all nation."

@shalic6 commented:

"Make more, video's n post are coming on social media about you from all the other women that want him."

@e__zamanii said:

"Abeg oohh! Make our boss Ogala no see this video begin cry with her account number saying she need more money to fight pst Chris."

@joseypraize wrote:

"Na weytin aunty doris no dey like be this o."

@de_frank_don shared:

"May God bless your beautiful home."

Pastor Chris: Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide had reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues.

The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude. She dished out advice on what the actress can do with her life instead of crying about the cleric.

Source: Legit.ng