Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has again responded to critics of his newly revealed tattoo in another video

During a sermon session, the cleric focused his attention on junior colleagues who were against his action

His comment about junior pastors has triggered backlash on social media, with many Nigerians blasting him

Relationship coach and cleric, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, has fired back at critics of his new tattoo within the Christian community.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, February 15, 2026, Okonkwo said he felt insulted that “junior pastors” were questioning his recent actions in a series of videos he saw online.

Recall that Okonkwo was at the centre of public discussion for days after he proudly flaunted his new tattoo in a video.

The likes of Rev Esiri Kesiena had shared their takes about the cleric's new ink. According to him, Leviticus 19:28, which warns against marking the body, was an instruction given to the Israelites to set them apart from pagans.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo replies 'junior pastors'

Speaking during a sermon, the outspoken preacher stressed that there were spiritual ranks and authority levels that must be respected.

According to him, not everyone was qualified to correct a leader handling a larger spiritual mandate.

“I’m insulted because there is ranking in the spirit. My junior can’t talk when I am talking,” he said, adding that some matters were beyond the understanding of those who were not operating at the same level.

Okonkwo also referenced American televangelist Joyce Meyer, noting that she got a tattoo at about 80 years old.

He explained that his decision to share his body ink was influenced by his own calling and the kind of audience he leads.

“I posted it because of my own position and my own calling and my own constituency requires that,” he revealed.

He maintained that leadership comes with different responsibilities and scope, insisting that his position and constituency require certain actions others might not fully grasp.

Reactions to Kingsley Okonkwo's comment

Reacting, many netizens slammed the cleric, who they claimed was proud over his response to his junior colleagues.

houseofjulieta commented:

"He has lost it. May God have mercy on him."

_ne.nye_ commented:

"Pride comes before a fall."

kumariallen said:

"Pastor, I respect personal convictions and growth journeys. If you’ve made a choice you’re at peace with, that’s enough. There’s no need to rank, compare, or diminish others to validate it. Let everyone walk their path without turning it into a hierarchy."

donharry20 wrote:

"This man has lost it. Just rest Chief, we now know your place, please allow us move on."

mamaapekepeke said:

"Something is not right. Please do dreadlocks and start wearing saggy jeans since it is not written in the bible that you should not do such. Remember you need earrings too, on your noise and ears."

dampeta_01 wrote:

"Tattoo or no Tattoo you are beginning to sound arrogant, what do you mean? You can't be corrected by your young colleagues and don't you use other people's lives to justify yours."

Kingsley Okonkwo claims God has tattoo

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo stirred widespread debate after defending his newly revealed tattoo in a viral video.

The pastor boldly argued that tattoos were not unbiblical, insisting that even God and Jesus are symbolically described as having tattoos in scripture.

Responding to critics who questioned why a pastor would get body ink, Okonkwo said he was confident in his faith and understanding of the Bible. He stressed that he was not acting out of trend or pressure.

