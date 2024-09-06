Nigerian veteran actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu made it to the frontline of social media blogs following his recent outing

The old-time actor, who has managed to be away from the media, looked vibrant in his usual physique among other guests

Bob decided to turn things up when he took the microphone to perform one of Bob Marley’s popular songs

Nigerian veteran actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu thrilled fans and netizens recently after a long absence from the media.

The role interpreter graced an event and decided to entertain the guests with his sonorous vocals.

Bob Manuel performed Bob Marley's song at an event. Credit: @bobmanueludokwuofficial

In the video, which has since gained traction online, the celebrated actor is seen in a gathering of his age mates as he rendered his vocals to Bob Marley’s Who The Cap Fit.

Bob was energetic in his deliveries and made sure to carry the crowd along with the lyrics of the vintage song.

Watch the video below:

Bob Manuel Udokwu's video excites fans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

royalcreamycakes:

"Bob Manuel the legend."

juanherb.ng:

"Why e end nah? I just de smile de shake head."

queenlyn_i:

"Black don’t crack 👏🙌 he’s such a fineee wine."

asa_na_igbo_:

"I Love this @bobmanueludokwuofficial ....Ezigbo Onye OGIDI INWELLE."

raimondpnnah:

"Beautiful rendition by Bob Manuel Udokwu... A renowned Nollywood Actor giving another dimension to The Great Legend - BOB MARLEY of blessed memory. May the good LORD in His mercy continue to rest his Soul and give Peace to the world 🌎🌍 I pray in JESUS name 🙏🙏🙏. Thank you Bob Manuel Udokwu for that Soul inspirational music 🎶. Hearty Cheers 🌹🥂💞. Kind regards RAIMOND , Port Harcourt, Nigeria."

ivanda_hearts:

"Abeg, which kind song be this oh😂😂😂😂😂😂lwkmd."

onyeka.ikeh:

"Pls what's the title of this song and who sang it."

