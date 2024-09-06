Global site navigation

Celebrities

Actor Bob Manuel Lights Up Event As He Sings and Performs Bob Marley’s Song, Fans Drool: “Great One”

by  Chinasa Afigbo 2 min read
  • Nigerian veteran actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu made it to the frontline of social media blogs following his recent outing
  • The old-time actor, who has managed to be away from the media, looked vibrant in his usual physique among other guests
  • Bob decided  to turn things up when he took the microphone to perform one of Bob Marley’s popular songs

Nigerian veteran actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu thrilled fans and netizens recently after a long absence from the media.

The role interpreter graced an event and decided to entertain the guests with his sonorous vocals.

Bob Manuel entertains crowd
Bob Manuel performed Bob Marley's song at an event. Credit: @bobmanueludokwuofficial
Source: Instagram

In the video, which has since gained traction online, the celebrated actor is seen in a gathering of his age mates as he rendered his vocals to Bob Marley’s Who The Cap Fit.

Bob was energetic in his deliveries and made sure to carry the crowd along with the lyrics of the vintage song.

Watch the video below:

Bob Manuel Udokwu's video excites fans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

royalcreamycakes:

"Bob Manuel the legend."

juanherb.ng:

"Why e end nah? I just de smile de shake head."

queenlyn_i:

"Black don’t crack 👏🙌 he’s such a fineee wine."

asa_na_igbo_:

"I Love this @bobmanueludokwuofficial ....Ezigbo Onye OGIDI INWELLE."

raimondpnnah:

"Beautiful rendition by Bob Manuel Udokwu... A renowned Nollywood Actor giving another dimension to The Great Legend - BOB MARLEY of blessed memory. May the good LORD in His mercy continue to rest his Soul and give Peace to the world 🌎🌍 I pray in JESUS name 🙏🙏🙏. Thank you Bob Manuel Udokwu for that Soul inspirational music 🎶. Hearty Cheers 🌹🥂💞. Kind regards RAIMOND , Port Harcourt, Nigeria."

ivanda_hearts:

"Abeg, which kind song be this oh😂😂😂😂😂😂lwkmd."

onyeka.ikeh:

"Pls what's the title of this song and who sang it."

Segun Arinze sings

Popular Nollywood actor Segun Arinze might be a veteran in the movie-making industry but that has not put a limit to his talents.

The movie star was captured on video showing off his good singing skills as one of his colleagues hailed him for it.

In the viral clip, Arinze was seen singing heartily while fellow actor, Timini Egbuson, could be heard in the background encouraging him to pursue it.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

