Did Sophia Groom Davido? Real Truth Emerges as Viral Age Claim About Singer Faces Reality Check
- Some fans of the singer recently alleged that Sophia Momodu was 27 when she gave birth to Imade, while Davido was supposedly just 17
- Verified records show that Davido was 22 years old when Imade arrived in 2015, making the age gap between him and Sophia a standard five years
- This digital misinformation surfaced just as Davido officially dropped his lawsuit, citing "low blows" from Sophia’s legal team
The ongoing tension between Nigerian singer Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has taken another twist after fresh facts emerged about the controversial age claims circulating online.
In recent days, heated debates erupted on social media following reports that the singer had withdrawn his custody case over their daughter, Imade.
The development came after he accused Sophia’s lawyer of making references to the tragic death of his son, Ifeanyi, during court proceedings.
But while the custody issue was already emotional, a separate narrative quickly began to spread online.
It painted Sophia as someone who allegedly groomed the singer years ago.
Did Sophia groom Davido?
Some fans claimed that Davido was just 17 years old while Sophia was 27 when they had their daughter, Imade.
The accusation gained traction across social media, with many using it to criticise the businesswoman.
However, checks into the timeline have revealed a different story entirely.
According to available records, Davido was born in 1992, while Sophia was born in 1987. Their daughter, Imade, was born on May 14, 2015.
Based on these dates, Davido was about 22 years old when Imade was born, while Sophia was around 27.
This means there was a five-year age difference between them, not the ten-year gap claimed online.
More importantly, the singer was already an adult at the time, making the viral allegation inaccurate.
The renewed scrutiny of their past came shortly after reports about the custody case surfaced.
Davido had earlier revealed that he withdrew the case, accusing the opposing legal team of unprofessional conduct after the death of his son was mentioned during cross-examination.
Reactions trail allegations against Sophia
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@Olakunle305 stated:
"No. At times love doesn’t count with age she knew she’s older than him but accepted to carry his baby"
@OmoolaOlayinka shared:
"Imagine the night they had; Davido would probably be so proud of himself he’d gist his friends about it. Most young guys love bragging about a great time with an older woman."
@Khiddojurzy01 shared:
"They started dating when he wasn’t legal, definitely a case of taking advantage using the global feminist standard.."
Sophia reacts to news of Davido's wedding
Legit.ng had reported that Sophia Momodu reacted to the news that her daughter's father Davido, was getting married to his lovely wife, Chioma.
In her post, she shared lovely pictures and accompanied them with a message about her plans and her look in the pictures.
Many were positive about their comments on Sophia's post and comforted her over the dragging.
Source: Legit.ng
