A voice note allegedly belonging to Portable’s ex-lover, Queen Dami, has surfaced online, detailing what happened when she fainted last year

At the height of her feud with Portable, a video showing Queen Dami fainting and being rushed to the hospital went viral, sparking concern among fans

Many were disappointed after claims emerged that the incident was staged, as they criticised her and the friend who allegedly said the scene was faked

More details have surfaced about beauty care expert Queen Dami and her relationship with Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable.

The singer and Queen Dami have been engulfed in fresh drama online over their relationship.

Fans drag Queen Dami's friend over utterancwe about and Portable.

Source: Instagram

It began earlier this year after Portable claimed they were back together, but Queen Dami denied the claim and wrote a petition against him.

In a new twist, a friend who was with Queen Dami when she fainted at the height of her feud with Portable last year has shed more light on the situation.

According to the friend, nothing serious happened to Queen Dami at the time, as they allegedly planned the fainting incident to gain sympathy.

Portable continues trending over fight with Queen Dami.

Source: Instagram

Queen Dami’s friend shares more details

In a voice note allegedly belonging to her, the friend claimed that after the incident in the car, Queen Dami was rushed to the hospital and she sustained minor injuries while trying to make the plan appear real.

She added that when they arrived at the medical facility, they were asked to pay N250,000. Upon hearing the amount, Queen Dami allegedly stood up immediately and said she would rather go home to use herbs.

The friend further claimed that they staged the incident to get Portable’s attention and possibly help the couple reconcile.

Here is Queen Dami's friend's Instagram voice note below:

Fans speak about Queen Dami's friends

Fans of Portable and Queen Dami were not impressed with what the friend said about her. They asked how a friend would expose the secret of someone close to her publicly. Here are comments below:

@folagold wrote:

"For you to come out and say this ehn am not sure you were ever her friend, so sad.

@aderinola sssssstated:

"Okay why does she have to come@out to say this now just why."

@bodifvenceby niyi worte:

"Where una day see Ds kind friends? Well misery loves company."

@piroman page reacted:

"U dey keep secrets for ur best friend hand check TikTok the next day ur eyes go blurrrr."

@biglizz33 commented:

"Omo this's the reason I don't keep friends like that why will you come out to say this about your friend Nawa oo."

Portable shades feminists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable took a swipe at feminists after he made moves to reconcile with Queen Dami.

According to him, they wanted to take all his cars, as they had all knocked. He also disclosed that they wanted to take all his wives, but he had collected them all from them.

Portable called them homebreakers and added that they could not break his home.

