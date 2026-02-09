Queen Dami has reacted to a viral video made by Portable in which he alleged that they were back together after parting ways in a messy manner

The skincare specialist and the singer had previously dragged each other online, washing their dirty linen in public

The step the beautician took in response to Portable pleased her fans, who applauded her for acting swiftly

Queen Dami, widow of the late Alaafin of Oyo, has reacted to a viral video by her ex-lover, Portable, in which he claimed they were back together and had recently engaged in bedroom activities.

The pair had parted ways in a messy feud in 2024, during which they publicly dragged each other online and made bold allegations.

In his video, Portable claimed that Queen Dami had told content creator Oloba Salo that he no longer existed in her life. Despite this, the singer alleged that he and Queen Dami were recently together intimately.

Reacting, the beautician firmly dissociated herself from any relationship with Portable. She stated that he is her former lover and had been written out of her life a long time ago. She added that any claims suggesting they were still dating or involved in any bedroom activities were false.

Queen Dami petitions police against Portable

In a follow-up post, Queen Dami revealed that she had written a petition to the police through her lawyer, alleging that the singer poses a threat to her life and has been blackmailing her.

She also accused Portable of spreading false rumours and attempting to sexualise narratives about her. Queen Dami warned that such actions must stop immediately, adding that anyone sharing or promoting the alleged falsehoods should be aware that legal action may follow.

She concluded by appreciating those who have respected her, stood by her, and supported the truth.

Fans react to Queen Dami's post

Fans were impressed by her action, saying Portable would not learn from Ashabi Simple’s case.

They added that he could soon return to detention over his unruly utterances online.

Here is Queen Dami's Instagram post below:

Reactions to Queen Dami's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@omidan_aweni commented:

"Portablebaeby he who alleged must prove, 20 videos loading with screenshot."

@ lummiebeautyempire reacted:

"One day this guy will eventually go for a long vacation in prison than his short stay there."

@heedrees2 said:

"I Dey run come your page come swear for you before ni o as I see the video now, na God save."

@bisola122 shared:

"No vex my love me purposely tagged you, move on forever OOO ur life no go spoil, I love you, my Ibadan queen."

@adekemibabatunde stated:

"God bless you baby girl as you respect your self, potable knows what ge is doing he intentionally writing on your post to block good guy from coming he want to scare good people away from you."

